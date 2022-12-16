Tae Hardy2.jpg

UTEP guard Tae Hardy leads a balanced offensive attack that has seven players averaging from seven to 12 points a game.

 Photo: Provided by UTEP Athletics

The 61st Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational will feature a first-time participant, a former Sun Bowl champion and a familiar foe that UTEP could face for the third time this season.

Xavier Pinson.JPG

NMSU senior guard Xavier Pinson averages 13.4 points a game.
