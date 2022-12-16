The 89th version of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be a true tale of East meets West as the Pitt Panthers take on No. 18 UCLA Bruins Dec. 30 at noon in Sun Bowl Stadium.
Pitt (8-4), out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, comes into the game on a four-game winning streak, while UCLA (9-3), out of the PAC-12, recorded impressive victories over No. 7 Utah and No. 12 Washington.
“We’re extremely happy to get a UCLA and Pitt matchup; we couldn’t be more excited,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director. “People from around the country watching on CBS are in store for a great game between two teams that score over 30 points a game.”
Pitt and UCLA will be making their fifth appearance each in the Sun Bowl.
Pitt’s (2-2) last appearance was a 14-13 loss to Stanford in 2018, while UCLA (3-1) last made the trip to El Paso in 2013, a 42-12 win over Virginia Tech.
With no game in 2020 due to COVID, and a last-second team cancellation a year ago, the Sun Bowl Association and the city of El Paso are happy with things returning to normal.
“It’s the biggest sporting event in El Paso year in and year out,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. “It’s so important for the city to support the teams and the game. We shouldn’t have much of a problem doing that with such a great match up like we have with the University of Pittsburgh and UCLA.”
The Panthers
After getting off to a shaky start, Pitt was able to recover and come into the Sun Bowl the hotter of the two teams.
“At one point in the season we were struggling at 4-4, however, in November our kids did a great job of cranking everything up and winning four straight leading us to this bowl game,” said head coach Pat Narduzzi.
“We’re playing our best football here at the end of the season and I can’t wait to get our players together and jump on that plane and head to El Paso.”
Narduzzi is in his eighth season at Pitt and has compiled a 53-37 record.
This, however, is not Narduzzi’s first trip to the Sun City. He brought his Panthers here in 2018.
“The hospitality at the Sun Bowl is top notch and having the opportunity to return against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins is quite an honor,” he said.
“The gameday atmosphere at the Sun Bowl was awesome, the dinner with the troops here was inspirational. Our players and staff are in for a treat, they really know how to take care of you here.”
Narduzzi knows that for his Panthers to have a chance against the Bruins, his defense is going to have to come up big.
“UCLA has an explosive offense and that’s no surprise at all,” he said. “That explosive offense has always followed coach (Chip) Kelly from his days back at Oregon, to his New Hampshire days, to his NFL days with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is so creative offensively; we’re going to have a tough time trying to limit them.”
Fortunately for the Panthers, they can counter with ACC Defensive Player of the Year, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, and All-ACC first team linebacker SirVocea Dennis.
Kancey, a 6-foot, 280-pound junior, recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Dennis, a 6-1, 230-pound senior, led the team with 94 tackles, had 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.
Edge rusher John Morgan III, an All-ACC second team selection, will also bring the heat with his 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Pitt’s biggest dilemma comes on offense.
Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis announced after the regular season that he was entering the transfer portal and would not play in this year’s Sun Bowl.
The Panthers will turn to either Nate Yarnell or Nick Patti to lead the team. Yarnell completed 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in his only game at quarterback, while Patti was 9-of-20 for 79 yards and a touchdown in his two appearances.
Pitt is led by junior running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards (130.1 yards per game) and scored 20 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Jared Wayne also came up big for the Panthers this season with 55 catches for 1,012 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bruins
UCLA started the season 6-0, but sputtered a bit down the stretch going 3-3 the rest of the way in a very competitive PAC-12.
“Our conference was extremely tough this season; it was a battle every single week,” said head coach Chip Kelly. “We were about a point away in two games of finishing as an 11-1 team. We’re excited about the opportunity to play football for another 26 days and we’re really fired up about having the chance to play a really good Pitt team.
“They lost very close games against teams like Tennessee and Georgia Tech,” Kelly added. “They’ve got an outstanding running back (Israel Abanikanda) who gained 320 yards and scored six touchdowns against Virginia Tech. I think we have an outstanding group of players; we’re a very experienced team.”
The Bruins score 39.1 points a game thanks mostly to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has completed 250 of his 358 passes (69.8%) for 2,883 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The senior also rushed for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Running back Zach Charbonnet led the PAC-12 with 1,359 yards. He averaged 135.9 yards per game and scored 14 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Jake Bobo led the Bruins with 54 receptions for 789 yards and seven touchdowns.
On defense, UCLA is led by linebacker Laiatu Latu, who recorded 33 tackles, had 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Linebacker Darius Muasau contributed 77 tackles, had 2.5 tackles for loss, had two interceptions and forced a fumble.
Though this is the first time Kelly and Narduzzi have met on a big stage, it isn’t the first time they’ve gone against each other.
“I’ve known coach Narduzzi for a long time way back in our younger days when I was an assistant (offensive coordinator) at the University of New Hampshire and he was an assistant (defensive coordinator) at Rhode Island,” said Kelly.
The contrasting styles should make for a great chess match at the 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which will be televised for the 54th consecutive year on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.