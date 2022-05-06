El Paso changed forever when the railroads arrived in 1881.
Visitors can learn more about trains and their impact on May 21, when the Southwest Chapter of the Railway and Locomotive Society hosts El Paso Train Day.
On the May 14 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” guest Woody Bare talks about the big event with host Andrew J. Polk.
Then Patricia Kiddney with the Concordia Heritage Association has details on a Memorial Day event to remember forgotten veterans at Concordia Cemetery.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at KTSM radio.com, the iHeart app and streaming live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
