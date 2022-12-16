The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl returns with all the expected fanfare that has become an El Paso tradition.
The game will showcase the beauty and spirit of our great city of El Paso and the borderland region.
Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game:
Who:
UCLA Bruins (8-3, PAC 12) vs
Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, ACC)
When
Friday, Dec. 30
Gates open at 9:30 a.m.; pregame ceremonies and introductions begin at 11 a.m.; kickoff at noon
Where
Sun Bowl Stadium, 2701 Sun Bowl, UTEP
DIRECTIONS:
From the airport or East side:
• Driving from the airport, go south on Airway Blvd. to I-10.
• From Airway Blvd. or other eastside locations, enter I-10 West
• Exit Schuster Ave./University of Texas at El Paso (Exit 18A).
• You may also exit at Mesa St. (Exit 19A) or Downtown (Exit 19B) and turn right on Mesa St., and then left on Schuster Ave. or Sun Bowl Dr. to reach the stadium.
• If you are familiar with the area, you may find that Porfirio Diaz (Exit 18B) or Executive Center Blvd. (Exit 16) are less congested.
Alternate Route
• Take Loop 375 west; it turns into Sante Fe St., then turn left on Paisano Dr. (Highway 85) and exit onto Spur 1966.
From Las Cruces or the westside
• Take I-10 East and exit at Schuster Ave./University of Texas at El Paso (Exit 18A).
• Or take I-10 East to Executive Center Blvd. (Exit 16), turn left on
Executive Center Blvd., turn right on Mesa St. followed by a right onto Sun Bowl Dr.
Alternate Route
• Take I-10 East to Executive Center Blvd. (Exit 16). Turn right on Executive Center Blvd., turn left on Paisano Dr. (Highway 85), and exit onto Spur 1966.
How Much
• $22 End Zone (north end behind goal line)
• $25 Touchdown Club (upper corners)
• $32 Sun Seats (between 5-yard lines, east side only)
• $45 Goal Line
• $50 Stadium (between 30-yard line and end zone)
• $60 Preferred (between 45- and 30-yard lines)
• $65 Premium (mid-field between 45-yard lines)
• $200 Larry K. Durham Center (Climate-controlled environment; flat-screen televisions; food buffet; beer and wine bar; preferred parking; access to field level party patio)
• $200 Preferred Outdoor Club (40-yard-line seating, padded chair-back seating, in-seat food/beverage service, terrace & bar access)
• $300 Premium Outdoor Club (50-yard-line seating; food/beverage service; VIP Terrace & Bar access; complimentary food/beverage; preferred parking)
• $800 Indoor Club / midfield on the westside of the stadium above the press box (food buffet; open bar; access to VIP Terrace & Bar; Captain’s Club parking)
• $1,600 to $2,400 Loge Box (4 and 6 seat package)
Military discounts available.
Children 2 and younger get in free.
Buy Tickets
Available at ticketmaster.com; Sun Bowl Association Office, 4150 Pinnacle, Ste. 100; or at Sun Bowl Stadium gate starting at 8 a.m. on game day at the north and south ticket offices
Will Call
Located at north and south ticket offices outside Sun Bowl Stadium
Seating
No general admission; all seats reserved; ACC on east side; Pac 12 on west side
Weather
El Paso averages 297 sunny days a year, and this year, Dec. 30 is no exception. Forecasts call for a partly sunny albeit chilly day. High, 58 degrees; low, 36 degrees. Dress in warm layers, but don’t forget your hats and sunglasses. It is the Sun City, after all.
Take the Bus
Sun Metro offers direct $3 (exact cash required) round-trip service to the game from its transfer centers, where you can park for free.
• Eastside Transit Center, 1165 Sunmount near Cielo Vista Mall
• Edgemere near R.C. Poe one block west of Rich Beem
• Northgate Transit Center, 9348 Dyer
• Mission Valley Transit Center, 9065 Alameda
• Westside Transit Center, 7535 Remcon
You can also park in Downtown garages for $10 and ride the bus to the Sun Bowl Stadium
• Union Plaza Transit Terminal, 400 W. San Antonio
• El Paso Convention Center, Civic Center Plaza off Santa Fe
Round-trip shuttle service is also available at several hotels near the airport for $3
Drop-off/pickup is at north parking lot at Glory Road and Randolph.
Info: sunmetro.net or 915-212-3333.
Ride the Streetcar
The El Paso Streetcar circles from Downtown to the Glory Road Parking Garage at UTEP near the Sun Bowl. Free rides on game day.
Info: sunmetro.net/streetcar or 915-212-3333.
Parking
Parking is available around the stadium, as well as in the Glory Road and Sun Bowl garages on campus. Lots open at 6 a.m.
Reserved parking passes can be purchased for $10 through the Sun Bowl Association office on or before 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Pre-purchased parking permits may be picked-up on game day, Dec. 30 at Starbucks, 2300 N. Mesa, from 7 to 9:45 a.m.
You can also park Downtown at the Union Plaza Transit Terminal and Parking Garage, 400 W. San Antonio, or the Convention Center Parking Garage, 1 Civic Center Plaza, and take the Sun Metro bus or El Paso Streetcar to the stadium.
RV Parking
Oversized-vehicle parking for RVs, campers and trailers is in lot P-4 off Schuster Avenue; $20 pass available in the P-4 parking lot on game day starting at 6 a.m.
ADA Parking
Premium ADA parking at the north GR-2 lot requires a designated $10 parking permit purchased in advance. No passes are available on game day.
Free ADA parking with shuttle service is available in the SB-10 and SC-02 parking lot off of north Sun Bowl Drive in the Helen of Troy Softball Complex parking lot (SB-10) and off of Schuster Avenue (SC-02). Round trip complimentary shuttle service will be available through First GR-2 lot drop off point between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tailgating
• Tailgate space will be limited so as to not obstruct traffic.
• Vehicles must be parked in only one space.
• Proper parking pass must be displayed.
• Saving spots the night prior is not allowed.
• No overnight tailgating, except in RV Lot (SC-1).
• Tailgating prohibited in parking garage.
ATMs
ATMs are located inside the gate at the north end of Sun Bowl Stadium by section 13 and on the east side concourse area by section 23.
Concessions
Food and drinks can be purchased with cash or credit card. Beer will be sold only until the end of the third quarter.
Clear Bag Policy
Bags & backpacks must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not be bigger than 12”X6”X12”; or must be a small clutch bag about the size of the patron’s hand. Medical bags with health items are acceptable after proper inspection. All bags are subject to search.
Prohibited in Stadium
Containers, coolers, signs, banners, flags, umbrellas, food, alcohol, pets (only service animals), laser pointers, weapons, fireworks, strollers, video/movie cameras, drones. Bags subject to search.
Lost and Found
Located at the volunteer tent on the concourse on the east side of Sun Bowl Stadium, Section 23. Contact 915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL after the game for missing items not found at the tent.
Smoking
Smoking is NOT permitted on campus, the stadium or parking lots.
Watch / Listen
CBS Sports
Live stream: cbsports.com / CBS Sports Apps
