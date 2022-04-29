There’s Nothing Like a Good Concha

You’ve probably seen a concha: that springy, buttery brioche-style bun covered with a crisp-tender topping traditionally molded to look like a seashell.
But have you had a great one?
Anyone who has tasted a well-made concha will go weak at the sight of a fresh one in a panadería — or really anywhere food is sold throughout Mexico and Mexican American neighborhoods like El Paso. A pillar of Mexico’s culinary identity, the concha is an integral part of everyday meals and family celebrations, appearing in movies, paintings and books, and inspiring concha-shaped household items like stuffed pillows and slippers.
Yet there is a good chance that a concha bought at a bakery or store will have a stale bread base with a tasteless topping. Demand for the beloved quick bite is so high that bakeries sell out anyway. There are a few key characteristics of a transcendent concha: a tender yet sturdy bread base; a flavorful, crumbly topping; and a balanced bread-to-topping ratio.
The good news is you don’t have to test out a dozen panaderías to find a great one. Here’s how to make a perfect concha at home.
Consider the Fat Content
Be it butter or shortening, the less fat, the drier the bun, but too much fat coats the gluten chains and can weaken them, impeding rise. Traditionally, conchas were made with fresh lard, but tended to stay flat and are quite dense. Butter, a less heavy fat than lard, doesn’t weigh down the rise, giving conchas a pillowy puff.
Knead, Knead, Then Knead Some More
Concha dough requires more kneading than might seem rational. It will appear too wet at first, but will eventually thicken. Look for the right consistency rather than counting minutes: You want a dough that is shiny and extremely soft; it should feel a bit like toy putty. It should sound loud as it slaps around the stand mixer bowl.
Prioritize the Topping
The best part of a concha is, arguably, the topping. In addition to lending flavor, the topping must maintain its signature seashell shape (concha means “seashell” in Spanish) throughout the baking process. Here, vegetable shortening, not butter, does the trick. The design isn’t just nostalgic, it’s also useful: Those ridges encourage the topping to break off gradually as you take bites, rather than crumbling all at once.
Related: Mexican chef Pati Jinich brought here PBS Primetime show "La Frontera" to El Paso / Juárez last fall. Watch it below or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.