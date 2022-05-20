Beau Bagley, vice president of sports and events at the El Paso Sports Commission, announces May 13 that the Texas Police Athletic Federation Games are coming to El Paso. The week-long competition, scheduled for June 2023, is projected to bring in $5 million to $7 million to the city economy and will be ‘the second largest sporting event in El Paso history,’ according to a news release. Texas Police Games welcomes participants from the entire Southwest and is open to those in law enforcement, the fire department, Border Patrol, Homeland Security and active or retired military members.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neil Patrick Harris 'sorry' after resurfaced joke about 'The Corpse of Amy Winehouse'
- Kim Kardashian thinks it is 'crazy' to be on Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover
- As schools close, what happens to the property?
- El Paso high school seniors eager to graduate, headed to UT Austin, Princeton
- Las Cruces tech company plans to hire 770
- ‘It’s a perfect storm’: El Paso builders wait months for utility connections
- What's Up & Coming: Concerts & Events
- Treasury investigates Texas’ use of COVID funds
- $1.9 million raised for nursing scholarships
- Whispers: Changes in deputy managers and Cheddar’s
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Brunch much?
- Memorial Day: Events planned across El Paso
- Rock icon Jack White to perform at Coliseum
- Kappy's Corner: The story behind UTEP women’s basketball
- A great bourbon from the Bluegrass State
- The Texas police games
- The men of Company E
- The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.