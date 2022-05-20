TPAF Presser
Photo by Ruben R. Ramirez

Beau Bagley, vice president of sports and events at the El Paso Sports Commission, announces May 13 that the Texas Police Athletic Federation Games are coming to El Paso. The week-long competition, scheduled for June 2023, is projected to bring in $5 million to $7 million to the city economy and will be ‘the second largest sporting event in El Paso history,’ according to a news release. Texas Police Games welcomes participants from the entire Southwest and is open to those in law enforcement, the fire department, Border Patrol, Homeland Security and active or retired military members.

