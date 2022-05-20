They were young men from El Paso’s Segundo Barrio, members of the U.S. Army’s only Mexican-American unit fighting during World War II.
Company E was sent to Europe to help liberate Rome from the Germans. The men fought fearlessly, but were stopped by the heavy German fortifications along the Rio Rapido. Many of them were killed. Now there is a new memorial in the works to honor the young men of Company E.
On the May 28 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with author Dave Gutierrez about Company E and the new memorial. Gutierrez has written the book “Patriots from the Barrio: The Story of Company E.”
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
