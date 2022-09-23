The sculpture garden at Ho Baron’s house reflects the artist himself – a little unkempt but utterly fascinating.
The many faces in his sculptures follow the viewer around the garden. It’s unsettling, but not frightening.
It’s the art, like the artist himself, that draws the eye and soul, both ultimately uncompromising.
“Creativity is one of the fun things in life,” he said. “It’s part of my theme. We are many people. It’s why there are so many faces. Faces in faces. It’s all the world and all of us. We are many people. In different situations, we are different people. We all have a story. The statues are what came out of my fingers, my intuitive expression.”
The Central El Paso artist’s work will be on exhibit as part of the El Paso Museum of Art’s “Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the Divine Comedy” in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery.
“During a curatorial meeting, while planning on a pair for the exhibition, Ho’s name came up,” said Claudia Preza, museum assistant curator. “When it did, it was an obvious choice to pair El Paso’s own surreal and visionary artist with “Homage to Dante.” After viewing images from both artists’ bodies of work, it was great to see how Baron’s anthropomorphic and otherworldly figures offered a great juxtaposition to Dalí’s illustrations of the Divine Comedy.”
The exhibit, sponsored by the Mellon Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, El Paso Museum of Art Foundation and the city of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, will be Sept. 22 to Jan. 15, 2023.
Preza said it was difficult to choose what to show of Baron’s huge body of work.
“I wanted the show to be a retrospective of sorts to highlight his 50-year-plus-long endeavor of creating surreal narratives,” she said. “I also wanted to recreate, to some extent, the environment and impression that his Sculpture Garden embodies. His collection is quite large but after several studio visits and conversations with Ho, we narrowed it down to a varied selection of his work in cast bronze, stone, cement, and resin and even include several of his drawings and photographs.”
The show will include the sculpture “One,” which is part the museum’s permanent collection, and 80-plus works on loan courtesy of the artist.
Baron doesn’t mince words when it comes to how he feels about anything from art to politics, and he does it all with humor.
In the late 1980s and early ‘90s, he published five issues of the El Paso Lampoon.
“Nothing is sacred,” Baron said. “I make fun of everything. There is so much worthy of fun.”
Baron, 80, was born in Chicago, but grew up in El Paso where his grandparents had moved in the 1930s.
After graduating from El Paso High School, he got a degree in English from UTEP and later a master’s at the University of Arizona.
He also earned a master’s in library science from UT Austin.
But he always had a fascination with art, starting with learning how to develop film as a child in his father’s darkroom.
During the Vietnam era, he spent two and a half years with the Peace Corps in Ethiopia and Nigeria.
“What does a guy with a degree in English do?” Baron said.
It was during his time in Nigeria that he began creating faces out of mud, lining them up on his windowsill.
“I had a pet monkey that knocked them all down,” he said.
He named his pet monkey Link, as in the Missing Link.
Baron has had many jobs during his life.
He taught in the Virgin Islands, worked with welfare recipients in Manhattan and he worked in a library in Philadelphia. He even helped run the family business, Dave’s Pawn Shop on South El Paso Street.
“Pawn shops are interesting places, especially the people who come in,” he said. “I like people. I’m a talker. I ask people about themselves, and they tell me. People like to talk about themselves.”
For Baron, it’s all about the creative process.
In New York, he found a bunch of discarded keyboards on the street and turned them into a hanging mobile.
A friend there introduced him to pen and ink drawings. He’s since filled more than 500 pages of pen and ink drawings.
“Wherever I sat, I did small drawings. I’m self-taught so my work is original – intuitive,” Baron said.
That includes his biggest love, sculpture.
He took a night class in sculpture when he was in Philadelphia and classes in printmaking and sculpture at UTEP.
But he taught himself the lengthy mold process to create his works and found a foundry in Juárez to help put them together.
Most of them are included in his book, “Gods for Future Religions,” published in 2012.
“It’s a satire making fun of religions,” Baron said. “Confucius, Moses, Jesus, Muhammad, none of these guys existed. Their stories are mythology. But people look for community. Religion is another form for creating communities.”
Or, as Baron says in his book, “Since all religions have their idols, including that idolatry of an invisible god, then my sculptures can also be considered religious idols or icons. I could have called my sculptures demons or sprits, but no, they are my superheroes, and I will call them gods.”
It’s part of his intent to be humorous and create fun.
Fellow El Paso artist Gaspar Enriquez shares an appreciation for Baron and his work.
“He’s really an innovative artist that other young artists can draw from because of his uniqueness,” Enriquez said. “He’s able to continue his art the way he sees it. He doesn’t curtail his art for anyone else’s views. We need artists like Ho to show us something different.”
Despite being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, cancer of the blood and bone, about 10 years ago, Baron keeps on even though he gets tired.
“I make art; I’m busy all the time,” he said. “I love working in the garden and dancing. I’ve gotten all the toys I need here. My life is full and very crowded. We all have passions. If you don’t have a passion, why don’t you have it? The best things in life aren’t ones you’re paid for. The best are those you pay to yourself.”
