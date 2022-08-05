The woman in the grocery store recognized Kathrin Berg as the host of The El Paso Physician on PBS El Paso (KCOS-TV).
“You saved my life,” she said. “If your nagging voice wasn’t in my head, I wouldn’t have gotten a mammogram.”
Her mammogram showed the then 55-year-old woman had stage 2 breast cancer.
She told Berg she was now in remission.
It’s stories like this that remind Berg, who volunteers her time, why she has hosted the show for 25 years.
The El Paso Physician show is the only of its kind in the country.
The show airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on KCOS. It showcases local doctors and other medical experts, who discuss a wide range of medical topics.
The program was the brainchild of Dr. Raj Marwah, a rheumatology specialist in El Paso.
“Our patients in El Paso have concerns and fears about treatments,” Marwah said. “There was a need for them to ask questions.”
Berg added that especially since El Paso is still underserved medically, “free advice from doctors is invaluable.”
Marwah, a long-time public relations chair and past president of El Paso County Medical Society, proposed the medical education program for El Pasoans to his board. The El Paso County Medical Society is the show’s sponsor.
The medical society finds the sponsors to fund the program and the medical experts to appear on the show.
“We will ask about things people don’t want to talk about - the stuff not on the Today Show or 60 Minutes,” Berg said, adding the medical experts attempt to defuse any myths callers might have on various topics.
Berg said sometimes that makes for an awkward show.
“I remember that first show (in August 1997) so clearly,” said Berg, the vice president of the El Paso Community Foundation. “The topic was testicular cancer. There were people who had reservations about hearing the word ‘testicular’ on primetime TV. Kudos to the EPCMS and PBS El Paso for their boldness. Having no babysitter at home, I brought my 2-month-old daughter. She was in her infant seat for the entire hour and didn’t make a peep. She’s now 25. Both of my children spent their childhood in their socks sneaking audience questions to me behind the cameras.”
In the 25 years of hosting the show, a few episodes have remained with Berg.
One was on the willed body program, where people can give their body to science to study after they die.
She thought it would be difficult to talk about for an hour. But, Berg said, “a first-year medical student schooled me. He said students don’t think of the body as a cadaver, but a person, who they research to understand and treat with utmost respect.”
Another episode was about scleroderma - the hardening of the skin and connective tissues. It featured a 24-year-old who was diagnosed at 9 years old who was told she had six months to live.
Because she couldn’t grow, the woman looked like she was still 9 years old.
“She was such a delight and had the attitude of an angel,” Berg said.
After 25 years, the program has had to change course.
Because of KCOS’ imminent move, the show had to move to Star City Studio to record.
For the first time, the show won’t be live; it will be taped.
The medical experts will be taking questions viewers have uploaded onto the Medical Society’s website – epcms.com.
That also enables the show to be turned into a podcast and allow more PBS affiliates to run it.
The show will be recorded within the week it airs to keep its immediacy and relevancy and will continue to run in its usual slot.
“We are so lucky PBS has allowed us to keep the 7 p.m. prime time slot on Thursday for 25 years,” Berg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.