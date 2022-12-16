The Sun Court Coronation has been a part of the Sun Bowl since 1936.
This year, the Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-2023 Sun Court, including a new sun queen, lady-in-waiting and eight princesses in August.
“Our Sun Court is a very important part of our association and events,” said Bernie Olivas, the executive director of the Sun Bowl Association. “This is another strong group of young women who will make a difference in our community and beyond.”
The women on the Sun Court serve as ambassadors for the city of El Paso and volunteer at various community events. They make appearances at the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade, WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Helen of Troy Charm Camp and events throughout the year.
Analisa Quinonez is this year’s Sun Queen and Jazmin Jayme is the Lady-in-Waiting.
Sun Queen
Analisa Quinonez
Quinonez is the daughter of Cesar and Monica Montes Quinonez. She is a junior at the University of Texas at El Paso majoring in rehabilitation sciences with a concentration in speech language pathology. Quinonez is an El Paso High alumnae who graduate from the distinguished dual language magnet. She is proud of her beautiful city and takes pride in showcasing El Paso’s history through dance at “Viva El Paso” for four years. She is a member and officer with the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Quinonez is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success Sigma Alpha Pi Association, as well as a student organization support intern for the Student Engagement and Leadership Center at UTEP. She grew up dreaming of becoming a member of the Sun Court.
Lady-in-Waiting
Jazmin Jayme
Jayme is the daughter of Arturo and Diana Jayme. She is a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso majoring in finance with a concentration in risk management. She is on the College of Business Dean’s List and was one of seven students from UTEP accepted to participate in the UTIMCO Scholar Program Summer Program in 2021. She earned two summer interships, with Amwins Brokerage firm in Dallas and New York with Eminence Capital. Jayme is also the president of Alpha Xi Delta and Gamma lota Sigma.
Sun Princesses
Laura Arredondo
Arredondo is the daughter of Raul Arredondo and Elena Lopez. She graduated from UTEP in May with a double major in linguistics and psychology with a minor in speech language pathology and is pursing a certification in bilingual professional writing and translation.
Vanesa Carrillo
Carrillo is the daughter of Miguel and Carmen Carrillo. She is a senior at Georgetown University pursing a degree in marketing with a minor in sociology.
Lailani Chehedeh
Chehedeh is the daughter of Affifi Chehedeh and Marisela Baca. She is pursing a master’s in speech pathology at the University of Texas at El Paso. She graduated Cum Laude from UTEP in 2021 with a bachelor’s in rehabilitation sciences.
Kaitlyn Deguire
Deguire is the daughter of Henry Deguire and Emma Saucedo-Cordova. She is a junior at the University of Texas at El Paso majoring in mechanical engineering.
Marian Gomez
Gomez is the daughter of Gerardo and Lorna Yvonne Gomez. She is a sophomore at Loyola University New Orleans and double majoring in international business and marketing.
Ashley Mascorro
Mascorro is the daughter of Ronaldo Mascorro and Virginia Marquez. She is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in public health with a minor in women and gender studies.
Marissa Rascon-Arriaga
Rascon-Arriaga is the daughter of Edgar Arriaga and Yolanda Rascon. She is a junior on the Dean’s List at the University of Texas at El Paso pursing a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a concentration of software engineering.
Jaqueline Sandoval
Sandoval is the daughter of Esteban Sandoval. She is a senior pursing a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology with a minor in secondary education at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Sara Urueta
Urueta is the daughter of Jesse and Vanessa Urueta. She is a sophomore studying international business at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Alessandra Vasquez
Vasquez is the daughter of Ricardo Vasquez and Monique Vara. She is a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso pursing a degree in economics with a minor in accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.