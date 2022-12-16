Almost 20 years ago Tony Valtier was invited to volunteer on the Sun Bowl Association host committee for football.
“A friend of mine, Tony Ponce Sr., was the chair of the football committee and he had been asking me for years to come out and volunteer,” he said. “Finally, 18 years ago, I pulled the trigger and decided to come out.”
He has been there ever since.
Valtier is the vice president of volunteers for the Sun Bowl Association responsible for organizing the more than 700 people who donate their time to make the Sun Bowl experience memorable.
“It’s all about representing El Paso,” he said. “Everyone who has participated has said they are most impressed by the hospitality of the Sun Bowl committees. But that’s an extension of the hospitality of all El Pasoans. Sun Bowl volunteers serve as ambassadors for El Paso and our visitors remember that.”
Bernie Olivas, the executive director of the Sun Bowl Association, said there is no way to measure how valuable Sun Bowl volunteers are to the second oldest bowl game in the country.
“There is no way I could put a financial figure to what they do; they are invaluable,” he said. “I have the best staff in the world but there are only seven of us who are full time. We put on about 16 events a year. It would be impossible for seven people to put on all those events by themselves.”
He said the staff has developed relationships with many of the volunteers.
“The fact that we have so many volunteers who return is attributable to our staff because people want to work for them,” Olivas said. “We could not do everything that needs to be done without the help of our volunteers; but some of them are volun-told. They are the life blood of our organization.”
Volunteers are needed for the Thanksgiving parade, Fan Fiesta, charm camp, Punt, Pass and Kick competition, flag football tournament, for the football basketball host committees and many other Sun Bowl Association events throughout the year.
“It’s never too late to volunteer; we’ll find a place for you to work,” Olivas said. “There is always room for volunteers.”
Valtier, who primarily works on the football and parade committees, has worked with several others including basketball, football, Pass, Punt and Kick and flag football.
“I’ve been on the parade committee for nine years building floats for the Thanksgiving parade,” he said. “Matter of fact, I drive the lead turkey every year so that’s fun. We have a small core group of volunteers every year, but every year we rely on new volunteers to help us get the parade floats done.”
Over his 18 years of volunteerism, Valtier has been able to meet many people from across the country who have remained friends.
“The friendships that I have built up is what keeps me going,” he said. “It’s fun for me to represent El Paso and to build those relationships.”
He said if you are willing to work, represent the city and have fun, the Sun Bowl Association will find a place for you.
“If you like to build things or you want to learn to build things then the parade float building committee is good for you,” he said. “If you want to be an ambassador for the city, and the Sun Bowl, maybe the football, basketball or flag football committee will work for you. Anybody who wants to represent El Paso well and have fun doing it should consider coming out.”
Looking back, Valtier never thought he would still be doing this almost two decades later.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed making new friends and seeing old friends. What we hear a lot from teams that we have hosted is that if you meet somebody from the Sun Bowl, you’ll have a friend for life. It has been a great 18 years; I’m looking forward to many more.”
