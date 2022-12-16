Sun Bowl Legend and Hall of Fame coach Vince Dooley will be remembered for how he not only represented the University of Georgia program but all of college football with integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director.
College Football Hall of Fame inductee Vince Dooley dies at 90; Sun Bowl Legend led Georgia to 20 bowl games 1994
Tags
Victor R. Martinez
El Paso Inc. Assignment Editor / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rihanna wants to 'redefine sexy'
- Borderland Bourbon: A top wheated bourbon worth a try
- Research Reveals The Most ‘Travel-Obsessed' States in The Country
- El Paso's Casa Auto Group buys dealerships in Alamogordo, New Mexico
- Mass migrant crossing floods El Paso border facilities
- Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year?
- Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
- Winter Holiday Roundup: Spread all around El Paso
- El Paso Electric welcomes governmental affairs specialist
- New El Paso fire chief named
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug
- Jamie Spears: Britney could have died without conservatorship
- Harry and Meghan want an apology from the Royal Family
- Iraq official: Explosion in north kills several policemen
- Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
- Russian shelling targets heart of city of Kherson
- Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn want to celebrate 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days
- Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Most Popular
Articles
- Rihanna wants to 'redefine sexy'
- Borderland Bourbon: A top wheated bourbon worth a try
- Research Reveals The Most ‘Travel-Obsessed' States in The Country
- El Paso's Casa Auto Group buys dealerships in Alamogordo, New Mexico
- Mass migrant crossing floods El Paso border facilities
- Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year?
- Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
- Winter Holiday Roundup: Spread all around El Paso
- El Paso Electric welcomes governmental affairs specialist
- New El Paso fire chief named
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug
- Jamie Spears: Britney could have died without conservatorship
- Harry and Meghan want an apology from the Royal Family
- Iraq official: Explosion in north kills several policemen
- Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
- Russian shelling targets heart of city of Kherson
- Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn want to celebrate 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days
- Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.