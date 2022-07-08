Hot summer days demand great water fun.
When temperatures heat up, El Paso and the surrounding area offers many opportunities for families to cool down poolside, or riverside or screaming down a waterslide.
What is the best way to cool off on a hot summer’s day?
Here are best options in the surrounding area:
Water Parks
Wet ‘n’ Wild Waterworld
When 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day • Where 8804 South Desert Blvd, Anthony, Texas • How much $9.99 for toddlers (age 1-3) to $39.99 for adults; $19.99 for non-swimmers • More info 915-886-2222; wetnwildwaterworld.com
The park offers the biggest wave pool in Texas. Whether you’re looking for thrill slides such as the 7-story drop on the screamer, children’s water play at Atlantis Adventure, or just a relaxing float around Little Rio, Wet’ N’ Wild’s 25 slides and attractions are a great way to cool off and have fun this summer.
Camp Cohen Water Park
When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until the July 31; 11: a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 • Where 9700 Gateway North. • How much $12 to $15; $7 after 3 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; children 2 and under free • More info 915-541-3700; epwaterparks.com/camp-cohen
Located at the foothills of the majestic Franklin Mountains in Northeast El Paso, Camp Cohen is your base camp for an adrenaline packed adventure.
Thrill seekers can take a dip in Rapid Waters, climb the Warrior Wall or ride high-octane Thunder Run, Lighting Bolt or Monsoon Plunge slides. Little ones will enjoy their own aquatic adventure at the Poppy Island water playground within the Wild Lagoon. Guests looking for something more relaxing can take a dip in the flowing Rain Roamer lazy river or the Shallow Waters leisure pool. Stay cool near the attractions by renting a cabana or enjoy a quick bite from the Tin Mine café at the starlight plaza.
Chapoteo Water Park
When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until the July 31; 11: a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 • Where 1225 Giles • How much $12 to $15; $7 after 3 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; children 2 and under free • More info 915-541-3700; epwaterparks.com/chapoteo
Life is party at Chapoteo, a fiesta-themed water park. Designed with brilliant colors and festive designs, guests are instantly immersed in a dynamic space filled with light, music, and celebration.
Zooming slides at the Calavera Plunge will send guests twisting and turning while the calm Rio Sereno will offer a soothing lazy river experience. El Valiente climbing wall, the Chalupa Springs leisure pool and the Lago Azul pool will add some flare to your aquatic’s escapade. Young guests will enjoy splashing around at the Sirenita Reef play area in the Lagarto Lagoon. Las Casitas cabanas and the Marigold Plaza are great places to unwind while you savor a snack from La Olla café.
Lost Kingdom Water Park
When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until the July 31; 11: a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 • Where 6001 Hughey • How much $12 to $15; $7 after 3 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; children 2 and under free • More info 915-541-3700; epwaterparks.com/lost-kingdom
Immerse yourself in the ancient ruins of the lost Mayan Kingdom. This Mayan getaway will fuel the imagination while offering exhilaration and rejuvenation for visitors.
Adventure chasers will enjoy zipping and twisting water slide thrills at the Temple Drop, home to the Sun Temple and Moon Temple water slides. Challenge yourself on The Ruins climbing wall or splash around in the Macaw Lagoon surrounding the Jaguar Jungle outfitted with interactive water features for endless hours of playtime. Those seeking to relax can journey to the cabanas in the Jade Villas, coast along the Turtle Tides lazy river, or wade in the Forgotten Cenote leisure pool. Guests can order ever-popular meals from the Tres Milpas Terrace café at the P0K-A-TOK Plaza.
Oasis Water Park
When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until the July 31; 11: a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 • Where 13501 Jason Crandall • How much $12 to $15; $7 after 3 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; children 2 and under free • More info 915-541-3700; epwaterparks.com/oasis
Located at Eastside Regional Park, El Paso’s newest park, the Oasis is your summer retreat for family fun and water park staycation.
Featuring El Paso’s only surfing machine, Oasis is one of the best places to beat the summer heat. You can hang ten on the Flashflood Rush, which is sure to get you stoked. Kick back and cool off in the Driftwood Channel, a meandering lazy river current channel. For a bit more excitement and adventure, you can scale the Gravity Challenge climbing wall or drop in on the spiraling Tumbleweed slides. Take a break at the cabanas in the Hueco Dwellings, after enjoying the Sunset Lagoon leisure pool and the Adventure Pointe water play area at the Rain Puddle kiddie pool. You can also feed the entire family without leaving the water park at the Wanderlust Café in the Desert Haven Plaza.
Spray Parks
El Paso Parks and Recreation Spray Parks
When 10 a.m.-8 p.m. everyday • Where Various locations • How much Free • More info elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/aquatics/spray-parks
The Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to enjoy one of the city’s free spray parks and the splash pad at San Jacinto Plaza. In addition, dog owners can take their pets to the City’s only spray park designed for dogs located at Pavo Real Park, 9301 Alameda. All of the City’s spray parks will remain open through Oct. 30.
Spray Parks can be found at: Chamizal Community Park, 2119 Cypress; Sue Young Park, 8730 Diana; Hidden Valley Park, 200 Coconut Tree; Grandview Park, 3100 Jefferson; Pavo Real, 9301 Alameda; West Side Community Park, 7400 High Ridge; Marty Robbins Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol; Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 River Bend; Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills and the El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs Splash Pad, 4001 E. Paisano (follows Zoo hours).
Pools
El Paso Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers
When Lane reservations required 24 hours in advance • Where Various locations • How much $3 for 18 and older; $2 for ages 3-7 • More info elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/aquatics/aquatic-centers
The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of swimming programs and activities for people of all ages. The Department has 14 aquatic centers with 10 being indoor and open year-round. The four outdoor aquatic centers are open from Memorial Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.
Facilities and programs throughout the City of El Paso’s Quality of Life Departments have been impacted by COVID-19 and are currently in Phase 1 of reopening. Please be aware, during this phase, not all facilities and programming are available.
Recreational swimming is available at Marty Robbins, Memorial and Veterans indoor aquatic centers from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturday and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and outdoors from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays at Pavo Real Aquatic Center
Ascarate Pool
When 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays • Where 6900 Delta • How much $3 general admission; $2 for 17 and under • More info 915-771-2380 or epcountyparks.com/aquatics
Ascarate Park also has an aquatic center with a 50-meter Olympic size outdoor competition pool. It is one of the few Olympic-size competition pools in El Paso County.
The aquatic center also contains a small pool for children, a large slide, as well as two children’s slides. The aquatic center has an enclosed picnic area with BBQ grills which are shaded by tents as well as having two regulation sized volleyball courts, one sand and one grass.
The area is available to the public as well as for party rentals. The pool is suitable for competitive swim events and is centrally located within the park which makes it an attractive facility to schedule and host events.
Canutillo Pool
When Due to staffing shortage pool hours change daily • Where 7361 Bosque • How much $2 general admission; $1 for 17 and under • More info 915-771-2380 or epcountyparks.com/aquatics
Canutillo Pool features a water slide, diving board, and ample pool deck with shade. Available for party rentals.
Lakes and rivers
Ascarate Lake
When 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m everyday • Where 6900 Delta • How much $5 to $10 parking fee during special events; $1 to $5 general admission • More info 915-771-2380 or epcountyparks.com/parks
Ascarate Park is the largest public-use recreational park in El Paso County and is dedicated to sports, picnicking, fishing, and other recreational activities. The lake at Ascarate Park covers 48 surface acres, a lakeside boardwalk, a fully equipped aquatic center, playgrounds and picnic facilities.
Visitors can bring in their own kayaks and boats (trolley motors only), all occupants must always wear a life vest while in the water.
Ascarate Lake boasts some of the best fishing in the Southwest. The lake is home to trout (winter), catfish (summer), largemouth bass, black bass, sun perch, blue gill, carp, crappie hybrid sunfish and minnows.
Anglers are restricted to two fishing poles each, with a limit of five fish per visit. Adults 17 and older: Fishing license is required.
Rio Grande River Trips
When 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday • Where Rotary Park, Truth or Consequences • How much $20 • More info 575-740-3784; sierracountynewmexico.info/business/rio-grande-river-trips
Hop on the River Rat Express and take a float down the Rio Grande. Rio Grande River Trips is a full-service river-floating operation, providing everything you need for a trip down the river: transportation, personal flotation devices, and your choice of tube or raft.
Reservations are the best way to go. Walk-ups may be accommodated if the bus is not full, however, if no trips are scheduled, the bus won’t be at the park so reserve ahead. The float from drop-off to pick-up takes about 1.5 hours. Plan for 2 hours total to include transport up-river and drop off. Park and board at Rotary Park; your keys will be kept safe by Rio Grande River Trips staff.
Elephant Butte Lake
When 24 hours • Where 101 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM 87935 • How much $5 per car; $15 per bus of tour van; $40 for annual day use park passes • More info 575-744-5421; sierracountynewmexico.info/elephant-butte
The lake offers miles of trails, sandy beaches, and magnificent views along its 43-mile length. It is New Mexico’s largest body of water, known as a fisherman’s paradise for record-breaking black, white, and striped bass, as well as crappie and bluegill. Elephant Butte Lake encompasses 40,000 acres and has a visitor center and camp sites for tents and RVs.
Two marinas to serve boaters including boat rentals.
Caballo Lake State Park
When 24 hours • Where Highway 187, Mile Markers 166-167 • How much $5 per car; camp sites $8 to $18 • More info 575-743-3942; sierracountynewmexico.info/caballo-new-mexico
Located 20 miles from Elephant Butte, with the majestic Caballo mountains serving as a backdrop, Caballo Lake offers facilities for RVs, tent camping, boating or kayaking, fishing, hiking and birdwatching.
Amenities at Caballo State Park include a beach (camping allowed), boat docks and boat ramps, four campgrounds, group campsites and a group picnic shelter, a playground, exhibits at the Visitor Center, restrooms with water, showers and toilets, and a dump station at Palomino Campground.
Accessible via old Highway 187, or from I25 Exit 59.
Ruidoso lakes
When 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. • Where 854 New Mexico State Hwy. 48 • How much Boat permits are $5 or $20 for an annual pass • More info www.discoverruidoso.com/info/ruidoso-lakes
Alto and Grindstone lakes are regularly stocked with rainbow trout, and on occasion catfish and smallmouth bass.Year-round fishing is permitted at both lakes with the proper licensing. Mountain bikers, hikers, and horseback riders all utilize the miles of scenic, multi-use trails that circle Grindstone Lake.
