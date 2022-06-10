A bourbon from Nevada?
This must be a mistake.
Who could possibly be crazy enough to put a bourbon distillery in Las Vegas?
It’s really a trick question.
The Nevada H&C Distilling Co. in Las Vegas does not actually distill their own bourbon. Their bourbon is sourced from the wildly popular Midwest Grain Products of Indiana, MGP. The company incidentally sources more than 100 other bourbons including High West Distillery, Belle Meade, Barrell Whiskey, Angels Envy Rye, Joseph Magnus and Smooth Ambler Old Scout.
The truth is MGP sources the bourbon for Smoke Wagon, but it is aged and uniquely blended in Nevada. As an uncut and unfiltered bourbon, there is no water added prior to the bottling process, making this batch (#128b) a nice 114.56 proof.
Smoke Wagon began releasing the uncut and unfiltered batches in 2017. Out of the four bourbons they produce, the most popular are the Private Selection and the Uncut and Unfiltered Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
So far, they have received an abundance of awards such as the 2017, 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Double Gold, which have separated them from a crowded MGP sourced field.
What really stands out before you open the bottle is its design. In the middle of the bottle is a wax stamp with crossed pistols and the Latin phrase, “Bibamus Moriendum Est,” which translates to “drink, for we must die.” An interesting moniker for a high proof bourbon or it could be a reference to the notorious Nevada desert short on a supply of water. Either way, I believe bourbon connoisseurs in the borderland can embrace the concept.
Smoke Wagon Uncut and Unfiltered is non-age-stated with a mashbill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley. At 36%, it is considered a high rye bourbon.
The color is dark straw, consistent for a younger bourbon. On the nose, I get a huge blast of toasted rye, caramel and black pepper that transitions to fruity ethanol. The palate is rich and creamy with chocolate, berry, cinnamon, and tobacco notes and evolves into a butter pecan stroll down Scenic Drive.
The finish is as comforting as the Plaza Hotel Downtown, with hints of brown sugar-coated cayenne pepper and a nice long Kentucky Hug.
Surprisingly, it is smooth for a high proof rye. It has an impressive balance between the complexity and richness of a vintage aged bourbon and subtleness of a younger bourbon bringing down the heat. At an average retail price of about $60 – at locally owned and operated Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 North Loop Drive – it is a steal.
For a bourbon aged in Nevada of all places, this is an excellent choice for your collection. It is not terribly hard to find, which adds to its appeal. Nevada H&C Distilling Co. has a winner on its hands, which is rare to find winners leaving Las Vegas.
In this instance, we as bourbon connoisseurs, are walking away with a lofty stack of poker chips. Therefore, whenever you see the brown bottle with the wax stamp of crossed pistols in the middle, grab it quickly, you will not be disappointed. Cheers until next month fellow connoisseurs. Until then may fortune favor your hunt.
___
Retired Army Col. Chris Lindner has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at Christopher.g.lindner@gmail.com.
