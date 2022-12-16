There are some things in life that just naturally go together, like peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin, and rhythm and blues. It’s almost impossible to think of one without the other.
The same can be said for the Sun Bowl’s dynamic duo of John Folmer and Jimmy Rogers Jr., who have been named the Legends of the Sun Bowl for 2022.
After spending a combined 110 years associated with the event, including the past 50 together, it’s no wonder the two board members have become synonymous with the Sun Bowl.
“Both Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer have been incredible for this Sun Bowl organization and are the reasons for its success,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director. “Rogers and Folmer are considered Mr. and Mr. Sun Bowl and frankly, I’m ashamed of myself for waiting so long to make them grand marshals of the parade.”
Rogers has been involved with the Sun Bowl Association for over 60 years. He has served on the association’s board of directors and is the organization’s CBS liaison, as well as the title sponsor liaison.
He is the chair emeritus of the board of directors, where he has been a member for over 50 years.
Rogers also served as president of the Sun Bowl Association in 1970.
“What a tremendous honor to be even considered as the grand marshal of the Sun Bowl parade, much less selected. I am humbled,” Rogers said. “The Sun Bowl Association has been near and dear to my heart for over 50 years. This means the world to me.”
The Sun Bowl might not have seen the past 50 years had it not been for Rogers.
“Let’s face it, I doubt that the Sun Bowl would still be in existence without Jimmy Rogers,” Olivas said. “He is the one who brokered the CBS broadcast deal 54 years ago and that alone is what attracted power five schools to want to play in the Sun Bowl.”
When the Sun Bowl was in a financial bind in the late 1990s, it was Rogers who engineered a solution.
“I also don’t think the Sun Bowl would have survived without the rental car tax that was passed by the voters and helps subsidize the expenses for the Sun Bowl,” Olivas said. “Jimmy Rogers was instrumental in getting that bill to Austin and passed through both houses so that it could appear on the ballot.
“If it wasn’t for Jimmy (Rogers) I sometimes doubt the Sun Bowl would still exist today. He loves the game, he loves El Paso and the city owes him a debt of gratitude,” Olivas added.
One of the Sun Bowl trophies awarded after each bowl game is named in honor of Rogers – the Jimmy Rogers, Jr. Most Valuable Lineman Trophy.
Rogers was involved in negotiations for the bowl’s sponsorships with John Hancock, Wells Fargo and Helen of Troy.
Rogers has served as UTEP Touchdown Club president (1968) and UTEP Athletic Advisory Committee chairman (1972). He was formerly the chairman of the El Paso Sports Council and was named to the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
Folmer, the chairman of the Sun Bowl Football Committee, became involved with the Sun Bowl Association in 1971. He has served on the football committee for 50 consecutive years.
He has been chairman of the committee since 1981 and served as the president of the Sun Bowl Association in 2006.
“What John Folmer has meant to El Paso and this game
can never be measured,” said Olivas. “Just his presence alone has been a boost for the city. Everybody around the country knows John. I’ve often said that Folmer was the most well-known person in college football who wasn’t a coach or a player.”
Though Folmer is recognized at collegiate venues across the country, he doesn’t do what he does for the notoriety.
“It’s nice to be recognized by the Sun Bowl committee but the truth is, I do this simply because I love it,” he said. “But even so, being named a Sun Bowl Legend does get me a little emotional. I was born and raised here and just like everyone else in El Paso, the Sun Bowl game and the events surrounding it have turned into a way of life.
“It’s been a great honor for me to be around it as long as I have. I appreciate the many friendships that me and my family have made throughout the years because of this great game,” he said.
One of those friends made an interesting discovery while in the Sun City.
“One of my best friends in the coaching ranks is former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez,” Folmer said. “One day when he was here (for the 2000 Sun Bowl) he told me he looked in the phone book and told me he didn’t realize how many cousins he had living in El Paso. It’s friendships and stories like that that help make my time in this game worth it.”
Don’t be surprised if Folmer makes a few more friends along the way.
“I’m 79 years old now but I still love working for the Sun Bowl as much as I did my first day on the job,” he said with a smile. “I have no plans on moving on, I’ll keep doing this as long as I can.”
The John Folmer Most Valuable Special Teams Player Trophy was established in his honor in 1994.
The All-American Football Foundation honored Folmer with the Bud Dudley Bowl Executive Award at the Banquet of Champions in 1999.
Folmer has been part of the Sun Bowl Association’s basketball committee, and was one of the charter members of the College All-America Golf Classic committee.
Past Sun Bowl Legends include Don Maynard (Texas Western wide receiver), Mike Price (Washington St. coach), Cornelius Bennett (Alabama linebacker), Verne Lundquist (CBS announcer), Pat Tillman (Arizona St. linebacker), Thurman Thomas (Oklahoma St. running back), Barry Switzer (Oklahoma coach), Don James (Washington coach), Derrick Thomas (Alabama defensive end), Pat Summerall (CBS announcer) and Tony Dorsett (Pitt running back).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.