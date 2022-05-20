Twelve-time Grammy winner Jack White is scheduled to perform in El Paso on Friday, May 27, with special guest Chicano Batman.
The Detroit-born musician, best known for his work as half of the acclaimed duo The White Stripes, has made a name for himself over the last 25 years with his distinct, raw, garage-influenced brand of rock ’n’ roll. Songs like “Seven Nation Army,” “Ball and Biscuit,” “Icky Thump” and “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” with The White Stripes and White’s own solo material such as “Lazaretto” and “Freedom at 21” have become staples of the modern rock canon.
Outside of the Stripes and his solo career, White has maintained steady membership as a part of The Raconteurs, who scored a Billboard Modern Rock No. 1 hit with “Steady, as She Goes,” and supergroup The Dead Weather, in which White is also the drummer.
Outside of music, White is a passionate baseball fan, having recently invested in the baseball equipment manufacturing company Warstic, along with former Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.
White’s status as a modern-day guitar hero was solidified after his inclusion in the 2009 documentary “It Might Get Loud,” in which White discusses the history of, and his own relationship with, the electric guitar alongside Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and U2’s The Edge.
The film highlights White’s fierce DIY musical ethic. In the opening scene, he builds a functioning electric guitar using a wire, a coke bottle, a nail, a wooden board and an electric pickup.
On stage, Jack White’s concerts are chaotic, hair-raising experiences. He does not use a setlist, preferring to decide on the spot which songs to play, leading his band – longtime drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic Davis and keyboardist Quincy McCrary – to be adept at following White’s lead. This style is highlighted on his two-hour-long 2014 live album “Live from Bonnaroo,” in which White traverses the entirety of his body of work while his band furiously keeps up.
Somewhat controversially, White’s concerts are “phone-free shows,” where attendees’ phones are placed in lockable pouches for the concert.
“It’s distracting for people in the back who are actually trying to watch (the concert) to see a sea of blue screens in front of them,” White told television host Conan O’Brien in 2014. “Everyone was filming the moment, but no one was in the moment.”
The Coliseum will feature designated areas for phone use in case of an emergency, and it is “highly recommended” by White for attendees to bring a credit or debit card for use in cashless merch or bar areas.
White was previously scheduled to perform at the Coliseum in September of 2018, but the concert was canceled just over a month after the initial announcement.
“It’s taken some convincing that it will be a good show for El Paso, and I think it will be,” Brian Kennedy, former president of the El Paso Sports Commission, told El Paso Inc. last December. “Jack’s always wanted to play El Paso, he thinks this is a cool place. We also told him that there’s a baseball team here.”
