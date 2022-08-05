Commander Ryan Urrutia of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was on the ground during the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart shootings.
“We never thought we would see that in El Paso, but someone came here with hateful intentions against Hispanics, and they took our citizens’ lives,” Urrutia said. “To say it won’t happen here again is wrong. We should never think that way. We should prepare ourselves because it could happen at the mall, at a Walmart or our schools.”
This is the grim reality we live in, he said.
“We have to prepare,” Urritoa said. “We have to be in the mindset of protecting yourself and your family, and if you are in a position, to protect others in the community.”
On July 26, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gave an active shooter and school safety presentation at Tornillo High School during the district’s staff convocation to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.
Urrutia discussed school safety and why it’s everyone’s responsibility.
“We rely on a three-point principal - avoid, deny or defend,” he said. “In the case of an active shooter, either avoid where the shooting is taking place, deny entry to the area or be prepared to defend yourself. It’s all our responsibility to prevent and to protect our children if an event like this occurs at our schools.”
There have been 27 school shootings this year and 119 since 2018, according to Education Week.
The highest number of shootings, 34, occurred last year.
The latest occurred on May 24, when 19 children and two adults were killed and 16 injured in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest school shooting since 2012, when a gunman shot and killed 26 people as young as six years old at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The Sheriff’s Office presentation is based on the active shooter course developed by Texas State University and ALERRT.
The Sheriff’s Office provides training to Socorro, El Paso, Canutillo and Ysleta school districts.
“We are actively involved with the Clint, San Elizario and Fabens school districts,” Urrutia said. “We have school resource officers at all three school districts. Clint has made the investment with us, so we have 14 SROs in that district, San Elizario has two and Fabens has three.”
Urrutia said educators, parents and classmates need to be aware of how other students are acting and what they are posting on social media.
“We cannot do this on our own,” he said. “How do we monitor everybody’s social media? That’s an impossibility. If someone sees something unusual at school, they must bring it to the attention of a counselor or an administrator. If parents see things on Facebook that isn’t right, they need to bring it to the SROs attention, that way we can start looking at it and seeing if this individual has access to weapons or is old enough to purchase one.”
He said a little awareness and communication can prevent a major incident.
“If something doesn’t look right, call law enforcement,” Urrutia said. “We’ll respond and we’ll start investigating and make sure if it’s a valid threat. If there is criminal activity, we can take action or start monitoring that person on a regular basis. We want to intervene before anything happens in our community.”
