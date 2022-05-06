The Plaza Classic Film Festival, set for July 28-Aug. 7, will host its first screenwriting competition this year.
The Plaza Classic Film Festival Screenwriting Competition, sponsored by the El Paso Film and Creative Industries Commission, will award a $500 first prize.
The winner will get a table read of their screenplay and will be announced at the festival’s Local Flavor showcase on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The contest is open to anyone 18 and older. Entries must be feature-length scripts of no more than 120 pages. There are no genre restrictions.
A point system will be used to grade the submissions, with a 50-point maximum. Scripts will be awarded up to 10 points each for premise, plot, characters, dialogue, and the script’s potential prospects.
Screenplays may be submitted at plazaclassic.com/screenwriting. The cost to submit is $30-$50, with an additional fee for written feedback of the screenplay.
The festival, put on by the El Paso Community Foundation, is in its 15th year and will feature more than 90 movies, including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Scarface,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Harry Potter” and “Order of the Phoenix.”
Information: plazaclassic.com
