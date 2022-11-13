UMC Foundation fundraiser raises $325,000 By El Paso Inc. staff Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Sue and Jennifer Woo Cosima Rangel Inaam ziyadeh and sienna rubio Cosima Rangel Beber Moya and Adriana ángel Cosima Rangel Diana Meraz and Ivan Olivas Cosima Rangel Michael & Alix Duchouquette Cosima Rangel Dianna Brown , April Villa, Albert Esparza & Bel Adkins Cosima Rangel Linda and Juan uribe Cosima Rangel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save About 400 people attended University Medical Center Foundation’s fall fundraiser, “Tunes and Treats by the Tracks,” Oct. 27 at the Epic Railyard Event Center.The event, sponsored by Trinity Health Group Hospice, raised more than $325,000. It included entertainment by Odd-Lab and the Fun Pianos Show, live auction and food stations. Since its inception in 2009, the foundation has raised more than $20 million for medical equipment, program support and family care grants to improve patient care in El Paso. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fundraiser Tunes And Treats By The Tracks Finance Food Entertainment Program Auction Fun Pianos Show Umc University Medical Center El Paso Epic Railyard Event Center Trinity Health Group Hospice Health Care Raises $325,000 Umc Foundation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVeterans Day celebrations and paradesPaul Mescal to play 'sexy' spy in new movieWhoopi Goldberg Announces the Inaugural Release of Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG With a ...Downtown El Paso nets newest discount storeFan favorite Goo Goo Dolls return to El PasoNMSU grad student launches clothing brandConcert Review: Puscifer was ludicrous, campy, and absolutely perfectFederal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air showWhere are they now? Steve Ortega, from public service to private lawCity gets support with streets bond, but not all on board Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News EXPLAINER: Qatar's role in diplomacy ahead of 2022 World Cup Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities" Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance Simons and the Trail Blazers host conference foe San Antonio Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
