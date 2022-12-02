PHOTOS: United States soccer advanced to the round of 16 Photos by Ruben R. Ramirez Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Fans show their support for the United States men’s soccer team Tuesday afternoon. The team finished second in group play and advances to the knockout round. Ruben R Ramirez El Paso members of the U.S. Soccer fan group American Outlaws, sang along with “The Star Spangled Banner.” Fans were all smiles before the U.S. soccer team took on Iran in group play. Members of the American Outlaws played the drums throughout Tuesday’s match. The District on North Mesa was packed with U.S. soccer fans. The United States had to beat Iran to qualify for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Fans react to the action on Tuesday afternoon. The United States beat Iran 1-0 and advanced to round of 16. U.S. soccer fans celebrated Tuesday’s Group B victory over Iran to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2014. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The United States Men’s National Soccer Team beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and advanced to the round of 16.Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minutes which was enough to see them win the match.From there, the team was able to keep their strong defensive form. The team wasn’t able to nab an insurance goal allowing pressure from Iran late but the one goal was all they needed to advance.The team played Netherlands on Saturday morning.The official U.S. Soccer fan group, American Outlaws - El Paso, celebrated the victory at The District, 3233 N. Mesa.The groups celebrated with chants and drums throughout the match. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer United States World Cup Sport Football Iran Team Fifa Round Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUTEP receives $25 million donation, its largest everEl Paso YWCA announces new chief executiveDeveloping ‘the heart’ of Horizon CityAudi El Paso reopensWinterFest: El Paso's giftKappy's Corner: El Paso prep football getting closerEl Paso fitness chain soldDanish company opens Juárez factoryWhispers: Au revoir to a Downtown stapleNative El Pasoan in the top 1% of Realtors Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News On Your Feet! The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan Young Las Cruces filmmaker’s new film set to release PHOTOS: United States soccer advanced to the round of 16 Kappy's Corner: UTEP football: The good, the bad, the ugly The El Paso History Radio Show: Hidden history Man pardoned by former governor convicted of strangulation EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report Alpha Floral is delivering its exquisite, hand-arranged floral creations in Montecito and Goleta, offering same-day delivery to fill your celebrations with beauty Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUTEP receives $25 million donation, its largest everEl Paso YWCA announces new chief executiveDeveloping ‘the heart’ of Horizon CityAudi El Paso reopensWinterFest: El Paso's giftKappy's Corner: El Paso prep football getting closerEl Paso fitness chain soldDanish company opens Juárez factoryWhispers: Au revoir to a Downtown stapleNative El Pasoan in the top 1% of Realtors Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News On Your Feet! The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan Young Las Cruces filmmaker’s new film set to release PHOTOS: United States soccer advanced to the round of 16 Kappy's Corner: UTEP football: The good, the bad, the ugly The El Paso History Radio Show: Hidden history Man pardoned by former governor convicted of strangulation EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report Alpha Floral is delivering its exquisite, hand-arranged floral creations in Montecito and Goleta, offering same-day delivery to fill your celebrations with beauty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.