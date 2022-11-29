Photos: United States moving on to the World Cup Round of 16 By El Paso Inc. staff Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Ruben R Ramirez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The United States Men’s National Soccer Team are through to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday afternoon.A beautiful team goal capped off by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute was just enough to see them win the match.From there, the team was able to keep their strong defensive form. The team wasn't able to nab an insurance goal allowing pressure from Iran late but the one goal was all they needed to advance. Next up will be a clash with the Netherlands at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.The official U.S. Soccer fan group, American Outlaws - El Paso, celebrated the victory at The District, 3233 N. Mesa.The groups celebrated with chants and drums throughout the match. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Goal United States Sport Football Team Iran Victory National Soccer Team N. Mesa Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2022 Sun Bowl Parade brings magic to the communityWinterFest: El Paso's giftAudi El Paso reopensDeveloping ‘the heart’ of Horizon CityKappy's Corner: El Paso prep football getting closerEl Paso fitness chain soldNew Downtown ice cream shop serves up opportunitiesGroove Grotto: All I want for Christmas is turntables and tuuuunes!Danish company opens Juárez factoryWhispers: Au revoir to a Downtown staple Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News El Paso YWCA announces new chief executive Task force unveils improvements in wake of Astroworld show Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be 'incredibly moving' I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis Lady Susan Hussey resigns amid racism row Bankman-Fried: Did not 'knowingly' misuse FTX client's funds Big 12 coaches tab Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah as top players Report: California gun data breach was unintentional Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2022 Sun Bowl Parade brings magic to the communityWinterFest: El Paso's giftAudi El Paso reopensDeveloping ‘the heart’ of Horizon CityKappy's Corner: El Paso prep football getting closerEl Paso fitness chain soldNew Downtown ice cream shop serves up opportunitiesGroove Grotto: All I want for Christmas is turntables and tuuuunes!Danish company opens Juárez factoryWhispers: Au revoir to a Downtown staple Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News El Paso YWCA announces new chief executive Task force unveils improvements in wake of Astroworld show Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be 'incredibly moving' I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis Lady Susan Hussey resigns amid racism row Bankman-Fried: Did not 'knowingly' misuse FTX client's funds Big 12 coaches tab Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah as top players Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.