El Paso’s Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey celebrated two major milestones this month, sharing his music with an array of audiences.
The artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica for the past 20 years, Bailey turned 50 on April 24.
Among the recent performances was “Bach’s Lunch,” a free concert at the El Paso Museum of Art on Friday, April 22.
Ongoing is the EPPM “$50 for 50,” a fundraiser to support the organization’s education and engagement programs. The fundraiser asks community members to donate $50 in honor of Bailey’s milestone birthday.
Information: 915-747-8163; eppm.org
(0) comments
