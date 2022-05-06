This summer’s Cool Canyon Nights features a diverse lineup with something for everyone, from rock to dance to jazz – and a tribute to Selena and Juan Gabriel.
The free outdoor concert series kicks off Thursday, May 12 at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre with headliners Mariachi Los Arrieros on the mainstage and Tony Ramirez on the EPCC Patio Stage.
The series continues every Thursday through July 18 with the area’s top bands, including Prime 80’Z, Windy City, Feline Fox & Friends, Azucar and Fungi Mungle among others.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with local musicians on the patio. The headline show begins at 7 p.m.
Food trucks, beverages, beer, mixed drinks and more are available for sale as part of the event.
Limited VIP tickets with reserved seating in the patio and amphitheater are available for $15 and include hors d’oeuvres and access to the VIP bar.
6 p.m. Thursdays, May 12- July 28
McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, 1500 McKelligion Canyon (off Alabama)
Free admission; $15 VIP tickets
Food and beverage trucks, snack bar and bars on site.
May 12: Mariachis Los Arrieros | Tony Ramirez
May 19: Sha’Vonne | Pie Sisters
May 26: Prime 80’Z | Raymon Arreola
June 2: Ooh La La | Erwin Solbach
June 9: Frontera Bugalu | New Earth I Am
June 16: Windy City | Carlos Barba
June 23: Juan Gabriel & Selena Tribute | Mariachi Estrella
June 30: Feline Fox & Friends | Liz Tina
July 7: Azucar | Ricardo Valencia
July 14: Hypnosis | Talia Leilani
July 21: Tribes | Dave Hamilton
July 28: Fungi Mungle | The Retro’Z
Information: coolcanyonnights.com
