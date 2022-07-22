Germaine Franco.jpeg

El Pasoan Germaine Franco earned an Oscar nomination for Best Score for her work on Disney’s “Encanto.”

 Photos provided by Plaza Classic Film Festival

The Plaza Classic Film Festival, the annual celebration of cinema, marks the return to the big screen inside the historic 92-year-old Plaza Theatre.

F. Murray Abraham copy.png

El Pasoan F. Murry Abraham will appear for an interview session before the screening of his Best Actor-winning role in “Amadeus” at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 and a pre-screening interview before Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” at 4 p.m., Aug. 6.
