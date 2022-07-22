The Plaza Classic Film Festival, the annual celebration of cinema, marks the return to the big screen inside the historic 92-year-old Plaza Theatre.
The festival also welcomes back former El Pasoan Germaine Franco, who has made a name for herself by garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Score for her work on Disney’s and Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Encanto.”
The Irvin High School graduate is the first woman to score a Disney Animation feature.
“Since I was ten, I have been crazy about music,” Franco said. “It’s all I ever wanted to do. It was what inspired me in life. There is so much joy in making music with ensembles and sharing humanity through music.”
The film festival will begin Thursday and run through Aug. 7 with special guests, local film showcases and much more.
She will appear with “Encanto” at 7 p.m. Saturday, in the Plaza Theatre.
Franco get her start as a percussionist in her elementary school orchestra, later playing drums and percussion in Irvin’s marching band and in the El Paso Youth Symphony Orchestra. She then attended Rice University in Houston.
Franco broke into the film world working under Oscar-nominated composer John Powell on scores for movies such as “Robots” and “The Italian Job.”
The first film she scored was 2015’s “Dope,” a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi.
Before “Encanto,” however, perhaps her biggest mark on film was orchestrating composer Michael Giacchino’s score for the hugely successful Pixar film “Coco.”
She also co-wrote many of the film’s songs, including “Un Poco Loco.”
Then, Miranda came calling, asking her to compose the score for “Encanto.”
What many would consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity led to a 2022 Academy Award nomination.
“The nomination was a huge surprise,” Franco said. “I am proud to represent our El Paso community, Latinos and all women. I am very thankful to the Academy members for their support and consideration. I was able to take my mother, Alicia Franco. It was so uplifting to share the experience with her, after she had supported me for so long. She always believed in me.”
Organizers are excited to have the Plaza Classic back up to full steam after a series of unfortunate events that affected turnout.
“The last three years have been out of our hands,” said Doug Pullen, program director for the El Paso Community Foundation which organizes the 15-year-old festival.
In 2019, the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting, which took the lives of 23 people, occurred three days into the festival, hurting attendance in the days that followed as the community mourned.
“In 2020, we were 95 percent locked in when COVID hit,” Pullen said. “Guests were lined up. F. Murray Abraham had his flights booked. It all got thrown out the window.”
In 2021, capacity was limited due to COVID-19 and fewer films were shown to allow crews time to clean venues after screenings.
This year, Abraham will appear for an interview session before the screening of his Best Actor-winning role in “Amadeus” at 7 p.m., Aug. 5. He will also appear at a pre-screening interview for “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” directed by Wes Anderson, at 4 p.m., Aug. 6.
Iconic actor, dancer and singer Rita Moreno will also appear for the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” at 7 p.m. Thursday, and for Steven Spielberg’s 2021 version of “West Side Story” at the Plaza Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We are happy to be emerging from the pandemic and I think people’s appetite to return is enthusiastic,” Pullen said.
One of the themes of the films this year is celebrating women filmmakers, Pullen said, with 42 of the 105 films directed by women.
Franco said she looks forward to returning to El Paso for the festival.
“I want to celebrate with the El Paso community,” she said. “We have a rich community and historical place in the world. My music reflects the culture where I grew up, here in El Paso. I also want to give a shout out to the El Paso Independent School District. I am a product of public education. When the arts are supported, people thrive. I am an example of that.”
