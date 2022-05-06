I was one for the books as thousands of families flocked to Memorial Park on Saturday, April 30 for the return of Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros.
The in-person literary fair by the city’s Public Library and Parks and Recreation gave away thousands of free books for children and featured educational booths, food trucks and entertainment.
The event, which started in El Paso in 1997, was sponsored in part by the Great Khalid Foundation, which donated $5,000 toward it.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
Information: @diadelosninos on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.