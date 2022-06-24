Off-stage with Miss El Paso USA: The road to Miss Texas USA

She was hit by a drunk driver at 17, but the shimmer in Miss El Paso USA’s smile has far from dimmed.
Grit carries Andrea Hernandez’s crown, preserving the confidence pageants have given her.
“I used to ask myself, what do I have?” Hernandez said. “Then I realized, I have me – and there is no other me.”
The 2022 Miss Texas USA pageant is only days away on July 1 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel.
Hernandez feels good leading up to the competition, despite injuring her knee in March and regular physical therapy sessions. Her sparkly high heels suggest she is up for the challenge.
The last El Pasoan to hold the state title was Kelsey Moore in 2010.
“It’s not just about winning the state, it’s about representing this beautiful city because that is what you did ultimately,” said Laura Hajjar-Rayborn, owner of Laura’s Productions LLC. “You started with El Paso and granted, no matter what, you’re still Miss El Paso USA for a whole year.”
Hajjar-Rayborn has directed the Miss El Paso USA pageant for nearly 25 years. As a director, she also experienced success in Miss Texas Teen USA, guiding Fort Stockton’s Kelli Harral to victory in 2009.
This year she trains Hernandez and Miss El Paso Teen USA, 16-year-old Pebble Hills High School student Fernanda Gonzalez.
“I believe they’re the best of the best,” Hajjar-Rayborn says.
The state pageant draws anywhere from 90 to 120 contestants in both divisions each year. Surprisingly, a preliminary title is not required to compete in the Miss Texas USA and Miss Texas Teen USA pageants.
Hajjar-Rayborn said her group is the largest in the Texas USA system, and most likely, in the entire country. She will be taking several young women from the Sun City to the competition this year.
Hernandez looks forward to participating in the event as a titleholder.
Prior to winning her current title, she was a contestant in Miss El Paso Teen USA in 2016, placing as first runner-up. She then put pageants on hold to complete her degree at Texas A&M University, returning to the stage at 23.
She said wrapping her arms around the physical aspect of pageantry has been the biggest learning curve.
“It’s not about looking a certain way, but feeling your best and having a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “You have to be healthy inside and out.”
Miss El Paso USA’s go-to breakfast consists of two eggs, a slice of toast and a protein shake. For lunch and dinner, she enjoys meals from meal prep service and sponsor Get Fit El Paso.
Hajjar-Rayborn said teaching contestants how to maintain a healthy relationship with food is a key value.
“A lot of young ladies are under the impression that by not eating, they’ll lose weight and that’s the wrong way to do it,” she said. “I am completely against just drinking shakes or not being able to have an actual meal. Being skinny is not what we are promoting, it’s fitness.”
Apart from her physical therapy sessions to strengthen her knee, a typical week for Hernandez includes workouts with training sponsor Ludus Magnus Training, practicing her interview skills and finding the final touches for her competition wear.
“I really look up to my pageant sister Andrea,” Gonzalez said. “She is such a sweet and bright girl. I continue to see her work hard and push herself through at the gym, even with her injury.”
In between pageant prep, Hernandez keeps up with family errands and makes time for her side business that began as a quarantine hobby in 2020 – Boujee Boards.
Hajjar-Rayborn said while the pageant world has evolved immensely in recent memory, old stereotypes and erroneous ideas still persist.
“A lot of people are under the assumption that pageants are extremely expensive, but we give these young ladies so many opportunities to be able to find sponsors,” she said.
Laura’s Productions provides contestants with a letter to obtain sponsors. Hajjar-Rayborn recommends pageant participants start contacting businesses six months ahead of their scheduled event.
While competing for Miss El Paso USA, Hernandez was able to find sponsors of her own such as SkinSational MedSpa to assist with competition costs, sharing that she only spent about $200 out of pocket.
Now as a titleholder, her official sponsors include Ella Blu, Foliage Salon & Spa, Chuco Relic and Tropical Smoothie Café among others. Her local prize package is valued at more than $10,000.
The belief that pageant contestants are uninformed is another misconception that remains prevalent. Hernandez and Hajjar-Rayborn say this is far from the truth.
“Why is it that if a woman is pretty, we assume she’s not intelligent and she can’t conquer the world,” Hajjar-Rayborn said. “To me this is not acceptable because there are so many beautiful women who are extremely intelligent and hold many titles.”
The state pageant consists of three main segments: interview, swimsuit and evening gown. The interview portion of the pageant can be challenging for contestants, which is why Hajjar-Rayborn emphasizes the importance of being well-read on current events for those under her direction.
“It takes a lot of discipline,” she said. “You need to do your research and have numbers and statistics ready to go.”
She notes the top five contestants at Miss Texas USA are usually asked a current events question, something that could play in Hernandez’s favor.
“It’s literally just a conversation with five other people,” Hernandez said. “You don’t know who they are, you don’t know where they’re from and that’s exciting.”
Hernandez said she used to feel nervous during the interview round but now finds it to be her favorite portion of the competition.
Along with guiding El Paso’s titleholders, Hajjar-Rayborn motivates Hernandez and Gonzalez to be active in the community and work with non-profits in the area.
For Miss El Paso Teen USA, this has come in the form of a personal blog.
“I honestly feel it is very important for people to get to know the girl behind the glam,” Gonzalez said. “I want to share my platform and encourage others to reach out to their local airport and help me bring adult changing stations to every airport. Our adults with disabilities need to be treated like everyone else.”
Once Miss Texas USA is over, Hernandez plans to focus her energy on working with MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“I would really love to go to different high schools and middle schools to talk about the importance of not drinking and driving,” she said. “It’s still a really big issue that a lot of people don’t understand the severity of. Being hit at 17, and being a victim of that, has really helped open my eyes.”
