A solemn day for many, Memorial Day is a time of remembrance – a day set aside to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans.
Commemorated the last Monday in May, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971.
Here’s a look at some of the events planned in El Paso on and around Memorial Day, which is observed on May 30.
Bo Dacious
El Paso Comic Strip
May 26: 7:30 p.m., $10
May 27: 8 p.m., $12
May 28: 7:30-10 p.m., $12
May 29: 7:30 p.m., $10
Info: laff2nite.com
Bo Dacious is a stand-up comedian from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia who has a long-storied history on stage and on radio. He has shared the stage with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Paul Mooney and Cedric the Entertainer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the early shows and 9:30 p.m. for the late show.
Free Movie Night at the Vineyard: Old School
Zin Valle Vineyards, 7315 Canutillo-La Union Rd.
7:30 a.m. May 27
Free
Info: 915-877-4544, ryan@zinvalle.com
Watch a movie under the stars during the spring and fall series. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. For a good view of the movie, arrive early. Begins around sunset – roughly 7:30 p.m.
El Paso Water Parks
Friday, May 27
Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets: Start at $12
Info: EPWaterParks.com
The city of El Paso water parks – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis – open daily starting May 27. They include water slides, climbing walls and playgrounds.
Ascarate Pool
6900 Delta
Friday, May 27
Info: EPCountyParks.com
The aquatic center opens for the season on Memorial Day. Features an Olympic-size swimming pool and an enclosed picnic area, as well as a small pool for children and slides.
Fort Bliss National Cemetery Setup Volunteer Event
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
7:45 a.m. May 28
Free
Info: 915-564-0201
Fort Bliss National Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony, and they need help setting up. Volunteers will visit every grave site to place metal stakes so American Flags can be placed on the grave sites on Memorial Day. There are more than 50,000 grave, and the work is expected to take 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours.
Chihuahuas baseball
vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
6:35 p.m. May 28-May 29
Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza
$10-$51
Saturday game includes fireworks. Sunday will include a Memorial Day remembrance and added fireworks show.
Minds Over Matter
Walk and mental health resource fair
8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 28
Album Park, 3110 Parkwood
Free
Info:mindsmatterep@gmail.com
In honor of National Mental Health Awareness month in May, the Department of Public Health is collaborating with Family Service of El Paso to host the Minds Over Matter walk and resource fair. Includes a 1 mile walk, local mental health agencies fair, food trucks and entertainment.
Carla Morrison w/ Irene Diaz + Estereomance
8 p.m. May 29
The Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave.
$35
Info: LowbrowPalace.com
Tri the 915
7 a.m.-noon May 29
13501 Jason Crandall Dr.
Info: VisitElPaso.com
Compete as an individual or on a relay team in this new race that includes a 400-meter swim, 12-mile bike and 5k run.
1st Ave. Artisan Market Memorial Day Celebration
Main Room Event Center, 798 E. First Ave.
4-8:30 p.m., May 29
Free admission
An evening of local El Paso vendors and food trucks with special guest Persian Gulf Memorial.
Memorial Day Sunday Market
7930 N. Mesa
11 a.m.-3 p.m., May 29
Free admission
Shop local and small businesses at the Upper Valley Market.
Tunes at the Dunes
Painted Dunes Golf Course, 12000 McCombs
3-10:45 p.m. May 29
Free admission
Info: PaintedDunes.com, 915-821-2122.
Event features live music by three bands, food and drinks available. Parking is $10 at the gate to park in the golf course parking lot. Free parking on McCombs. 21 or older.
Last Sunday Hike
Schaeffer Shuffle trail
8 a.m. Sunday, May 29
Tom Mays Park access road
$8 adults, $3 park pass holders, $1 children
Info: Diana.Moy@tpwd.texas.gov, 915-444-9100
This is a moderate hike of about 3 miles. Bring water, sturdy shoes, sun protection, hiking sticks (optional) and snacks (optional).
