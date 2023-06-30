When El Pasoan Morgan Baily was 6 years old, she watched in awe as the characters in “The Lion King” came to life.
“It was the first musical I ever saw,” she said. “There was something so fascinating and special about it, I couldn’t explain it at the time.”
That’s when Baily, now 18, developed a love of musical theater.
Gradually, she learned to appreciate the raw emotions of opera and joined the Youth Opera of El Paso.
“The first opera I did was ‘Carmen’ when I was 11; I was in the children’s chorus,” she said. “It was the first opera I heard and I couldn’t get the songs out of my head. I was constantly singing. It was really fun to watch a show in another language. It was interesting to try to figure out what they were singing.”
Baily, a soprano, will join 17 other young opera singers from the Youth Opera of El Paso in Alaska where they will perform at the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival on July 21 and July 22.
“One of the faculty members of that program has worked with us many times over the years and knows what kind of young talent we have in El Paso,” said Kimberley Wolfenbarger-Nakamoto, the artistic director of the Youth Opera of El Paso. “He has been pushing for a really long time to get us to this festival so they extended us an invitation. We are the first youth organization from outside of their region to be invited.”
Wolfenbarger-Nakamoto said the Youth Opera of El Paso has developed a strong national reputation.
“We take the kids out of town a lot, we actually perform more out of town than we do in town,” she said. “The National Opera Association invites us to perform pretty regularly so the kids have a national reputation. Our kids have done world premieres in New York City and Toronto. Everybody is always blown away by the level of talent from El Paso.”
The group will perform “Brundibár” and “The Theory of Relativity” at the University of Alaska on July 21 and at Denali National Park on July 22.
“Brundibár” is a Hans Krâsa’s children’s opera, written at the Terezin concentration camp (a way-station to the Nazi gas chambers). Performed by the camp’s children 55 times, with the cast changing as the performers were deported and killed, it symbolized the prisoners’ undaunted creativity.
“The Theory of Relativity” is a moving, unconventional song cycle that bursts with originality as it examines the interconnectedness of us all through life’s shared experiences – from the hilarious to the heartbreaking. A simple physics test question prompts a group of young students to consider their lives.
Nearly 10,000 people come together at the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival every July to study and perform. The festival, which began in 1980, offers 200 workshops and over 100 events every season.
The singers are leaving El Paso on July 15 but will perform “The Theory of Relativity,” July 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Women’s Club of El Paso, 1400 N. Mesa.
They performed “Brundibár” on June 24-25, also at The Women’s Club.
“The shows in town will help raise funds for us,” Wolfenbarger-Nakamoto said. “It’s a huge undertaking. We have a person with a cargo van who is going to load it up and drive it from El Paso to Fairbanks and back. It’s cheaper than shipping it.”
The total cost of the trip is $80,000.
“We’ve been fundraising all year and we also have an underwriter, JB and Sassie Colquitt and MCAD,” she said. “MCAD is underwriting the shows in town and the Colguitts are underwriting Alaska.”
MCAD is the city of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department.
The El Paso Youth Opera of El Paso consists of children 6- to 18-years old.
Baily said her musical journey has been a joyous one that has brought many opportunities.
“Opera has given me the opportunity to perform with the Santa Fe Opera and the El Paso Opera,” she said. “It gave me an opportunity to perform with companies at an age where I didn’t think I would get to perform with just yet. It’s been interesting to learn how to sing in a language I don’t know how to speak. ‘Brundibár’ is English but the first two operas I was in were not in English. It was interesting to learn how to sing and act in a language that you’re not used to, so it requires a lot more work so you can understand what you’re saying and learning the notes and learning a whole new language.”
Baily will be a sophomore at West Texas A&M University in the fall where she studies musical theater.
“I’m hoping it gives me a performing life,” she said. “I want to perform professionally whether that be Broadway, local or touring. Just getting to perform would mean so much for me.”
Miller K. Colquitt, 11, is just getting started on her musical journey.
“I always loved to sing and my mom found Miss Kim and signed me up,” she said of joining the youth group. “I also do private lessons and pop choir. It’s really fun because I love to sing and I love to perform. I like the feeling of doing it.”Colquitt, who will be a sixth grader at St. Clement’s Parish School, will perform as the “Bird” in “Brundibár.”
“When I did ‘Brundibár’ last year, we were learning about World War II at school so I was really interested in it,” she said. “It just so happened that my family was going to Vienna, Budapest and Prague so it all worked out.”
Written in 1938 by Krása together with the writer Adolf Hoffmeister, “Brundibár” was meant to be staged in the Jewish orphanage in Prague.
Colquitt said she has never travelled to perform so she is excited about her Alaskan adventure.
“It’s fun performing for family and friends, but it’s more fun when you perform for people you don’t know who just come to see the show,” she said. “I feel happy when I’m stage. I know this is what I want to do as a profession.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.