Unlike most high school seniors, Xzavier Estrada had decided what he wanted to do in life.
The 2022 Centennial High School graduate is fully committed to filmmaking.
“I’ve always loved movies; they’ve been a big part of my life,” said Estrada, who was born in Las Cruces. “I’ve always seen movies differently and wanted to just create my own work.”
The 18-year-old is the director of “Abnormality.”
The independent film, his second, is a psychological thriller inspired by real-life killer Christopher Lee Watts.
On Aug. 13, 2018 in Frederick, Colorado, oil field operator, murdered his pregnant wife by strangulation, and their two children Bella and Celeste by smothering them.
He buried his wife Shanann’s body in a shallow grave near an oil-storage facility and dumped his children’s bodies into crude oil tanks.
He initially maintained his innocence in his family’s disappearance, but was arrested on Aug. 15, 2018, after confessing to murdering his wife in an interview with detectives. He later admitted to murdering his children.
In Estrada’s interpretation, the narrative explores what a man like Watts will do after being released from prison, and his eventual relapse into insanity.
The movie is slated for release on Dec. 9 at the Telshor 12 in Las Cruces.
The premiere comes 13 months after pre-production. Production began in January and concluded at the end of August.
“I wanted to finish in May but due to everybody’s schedules and me still being in high school, we had to push it back,” he said.
The film budget was $10,000 which came from his family, including $8,000 from his grandmother, Rocio Vela.
With the money, Estrada was able to pay for props and hire actors.
The crew consisted of 200 people. A bulk of the cast is made up of the Las Cruces Police Department.
“We actually asked the police department if we could shoot at their station,” he said. “They said yes and even wanted to be a part of it.”
The protagonist of “Abnormality,” Dennis Matson, is played by Estrada’s friend Devin Macias.
Some of Estrada’s favorite scenes involve Matson.
One scene he highlighted was Macias’ character going through an intense therapy session.
“I would have the camera behind the therapist and both of them would read the lines straight through until they got it right,” Estrada said. “They just kept going. Even if they messed up, they would start over again.”
Some influences on the movie’s tone could be akin to films like “Zodiac” and “American Psycho,” Estrada said.
Estrada’s love affair with movies began with a media magnet course at Ciara Middle School.
“I did that until the eighth grade then I enrolled in the media program at Centennial High School,” he said.
He was inspired by stylized films created by critically acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino.
“I always looked up to Quinten Tarantino,” Estrada said. “I’m not too big on action films. I like more dialogue-heavy, slow drama thrillers.”
Estrada cut his teeth in the film industry by playing background characters in movies like “Walking with Herb” with George Lopez and “Hot Seat” with Mel Gibson.
Through this network, he met people in the industry such as Jonathon Sepp, a film liaison at the Las Cruces Film Office.
Sepp met Estrada around May and is now helping with the promotion of the film.
“One of the main reasons why we’re trying to attract film productions is to help the entire creative economy and hopefully inspire young filmmakers, like Xzavier, to reach for their dreams and make movies,” Sepp said.
Sepp is excited that Estrada is making films in Las Cruces and hopes he will continue to do so.
“I think he’s talented and driven,” he said. “I see nothing but going up for him.”
Estrada, whose first venture into directing was “The Pickup on South Street” in 2021, intends to continue making unique films.
“I listen to the audience through reviews and video essays from people who talk about what they want in their movies,” he said. “I want to give people exactly that.”
Estrada said he remains open to advice when it comes to his directing style.
“I do get advice and it changes the way I think from what I visioned,” he said. “But I do have an intended style.”
Estrada, who is a part-time employee at the Allen Theaters in Las Cruces, said he can’t imagine doing anything other than making films or acting.
“I feel like I don’t have anything else right now, this is just my main thing,” Estrada said. “I can’t and don’t want to do anything else. So, I just had to keep going, or I would feel stuck.”
