The Young Artist Development Series, featuring The Raven Trio, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
The Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins, El Paso Pro-Musica and the UTEP Center for Arts Entrepreneurship annual collaboration brings outstanding graduate and doctoral students to the region who engage young students and the community with their talents and their commitment to their careers in music in the 21st century.
This year features El Paso native Madeline Strong, flute, Caleb Bailey, guitar, and Holly Nelson, violin. Together, they make up The Raven Trio.
The trio has had special residencies in area schools including presenting a UTEP Master Class.
This year’s program “Latin Sounds” is dedicated to the greatest composers of South America, Spain and Mexico and will also include a medley of family favorites.
A Fulbright Scholar, Nelson’s studies of the tango have taken her to Argentina.
Bailey is specializing in music therapy and Strong just received a master’s degree from the Peabody Institute. She was an award-winning member of the Hanks High School music program, under the direction of Horacio Gomez.
She said her first stop with her friends from Maryland will be at Chico’s Tacos.
The Young Artist Development Series collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and the Peabody School of Music began in 2015.
It is designed to provide a unique residency for students working on their doctoral programs and give them first-hand opportunities to explore careers in music, work with students and collaborate with communities.
The Young Artists share their wealth of knowledge and skills and dedicate their time to a new generation of musical artists.
