WinterFest has become a holiday tradition for Steve and Monica Sanchez and their 10-year-old daughter Samantha.
The East El Paso family has not missed one since El Paso’s gift to the community began in 2015.
“My parents brought me to the light parade when I was a little girl,” Monica Sanchez said, while trying to keep warm on a chilly Saturday night. “I’ve seen it grow so much. Now I can share it with Samantha. We love the lights, we love the tree and Samantha loves the ice skating rink. It’s the best time of the year.”
Indeed.
The Sanchez family joined thousands of others who welcomed the holiday season with an electrifying light parade and
The ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree and San Jacinto Plaza Downtown on Saturday.
“I like the lights,” Samantha said. “But I really love ice skating.”
The city’s only light parade is celebrating 27 years while WinterFest is in its seventh season.
San Jacinto Plaza is covered with more than 400,000 mini-lights, oversized decorations, and a 55-foot-tall holiday tree.
From now until Jan. 1, San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza and the Judson Williams Convention Center Plaza will be filled with winter-themed attractions and family-friendly programs featuring an outdoor ice-skating rink, holiday trees and displays.
Visitors can also take a stroll along the bedecked Paseo de las Luces to see more festive holiday decor.
“Every year we want to make the WinterFest experience bigger and better,” said Tommy Gonzalez, El Paso’s city manager. “We have been able to do that by expanding the footprint to the convention center. We’re real excited this year because we are also bringing back real ice for the ice rink. That makes a big difference.”
Last year, the city used synthetic ice because of supply chain issues, which was not well received.
Based on positive feedback about the event from El Pasoans and Downtown business owners, WinterFest has been expanded to six weeks.
“We felt that WinterFest is such a great experience we wanted to start it before Thanksgiving, that way when families get together and they get tired of each other, they have something to go do,” Gonzalez said. “Texas is big and we wanted to do this bigger and better than anything else in Texas. I believe this experience is one of the best, if not the best, in Texas.”
The ice skating rink will open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 5 to midnight on Fridays, 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. It will close Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
“This is the best WinterFest in Texas,” said Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Destination El Paso. “We’ve worked closely with the city to expand the footprint of WinterFest to bring on some additional attractions. We are expecting the community to really embrace it. The word is out and we’re going to get some tourism traffic as well because it is six weeks long. There is literally something for everyone.”
Along with the selfie opportunities at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts Festival Plaza, there is ice skating at the convention center, holiday performances by various artists and groups from around the region from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
There will also be free holiday movies, presented by GECU in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival, at the Plaza Theatre. An organist will play 30 minutes prior to show starting.
The film series features 18 movies over four weeks ending Dec. 18.
“The WinterFest experience has grown and expanded every year,” said Tracey Jerome, senior deputy city manager. “About 8 years ago when our city manager Tommy Gonzalez arrived in town, there were Downtown decorations but it wasn’t such an experience. He has been committed in working with the senior leaders to really expand the experience for the community so every year it does get better and better.”
Winterfest even took place during the pandemic – in a drive-by fashion.
“This is the first year since COVID that everyone is feeling really confident about getting together in a congregate setting,” Jerome said. “We have been breaking numbers at all for our events. Chalk the Block was a record breaker. Our Day of the Dead celebration was record-breaking numbers and we are expecting the same for WinterFest this year.”
Jerome suggests people continue to get their COVID vaccinations and flu shots so they can experience the festivities in good health.
“Bringing the ice rink to the convention center plaza with bigger and better decorations and a fantastic disco ball in the middle of the rink is going to enhance the experience,” she said. “We want people to make this part of their holiday tradition, which it is quickly becoming. It’s going to be a great experience for everyone.”
