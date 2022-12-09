Looking for some holiday cheer? We’ve got you covered. From Christmas lights to movies and ice skating to football, here’s what’s up across the borderland this winter holiday season.
Santa at the Zoo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11
El Paso Zoo, 4100 E. Paisano
Santa is bringing snow to the zoo! Create holiday arts and crafts, listen to holiday music, watch animals open gifts, and photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission: Regular admission prices; photos, carousel and train rides extra.
Info: elpasozoo.org
Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre
Various days & times thru Dec. 18
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Classics such as “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” “Four Christmases” and
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the historic theater; organist plays 30 minutes prior to movies.
Free admission.
Holiday Lights on the Lake
Daily thru Dec. 25
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Daily holiday lights and displays; Fred Loya synchronized light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; appearances by Santa and the Grinch.
Free admission.
Info: epcountyparks.com
El Paso WinterFest
Daily through Jan. 1
San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Light displays, ice skating, music and entertainment, arts and food vendors, Santa, El Paso Streetcar activities. Free admission; ice rink prices vary.
Info: epwinterfest.com
Holidays at the Rink
Various days and times thru Jan. 1
El Paso County Special Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano
Public skating; free skate rental.
Admission: $15.
Photos with Santa
Various times, through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Appointments encouraged.
• Cielo Vista Mall: 8401 Gateway Blvd. West. Pet photos 7-9 p.m. Dec. 11. simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall
• Sunland Park Mall: 750 Sunland Park. sunlandparkmall.com
• Bassett Place: 6101 Gateway Blvd. West. Plus, pets with Santa on Dec. 12 and 19. shopbassettplace.com.
Sunny Santa Paws
5-8 p.m. Thursdays all December
San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown
Get your photo taken with Sunny the Shelter Dog, El Paso Animal Services’ mascot. And bring your pet!
Info: epwinterfest.com
1st Avenue Artisan Market
798 1st Avenue in Downtown
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18
Indoor and outdoor market; local vendors, food, dog adoption and Santa.
Info: 1st. Avenue Market on Facebook
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour
7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
All your Christmas favorites and an original song from Dave Koz; guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebeccca Jade.
Tickets: $45 and up.
Info: elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com
A Merry-Achi Christmas
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez brings classic holiday favorites in English and Spanish; mixed with some traditional Mexican mariachi favorites.
Tickets: $29.50 and up.
Most Wonderful Time of the Year
4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
UTEP Magoffin Auditorium, 500 W. University
Performance by Elite Academy of Dance.
Tickets: $9.
Info: utepspecialevents.com
Music on the Lawn
4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Fountains at Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West
Performances by high school music groups, including Burges choir, Hanks orchestra, El Dorado orchestra and Parkland guitar club. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Info: @fountainsatfarah on Facebook
Christmas Dance Party
8-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, 7220 N. Mesa
Dancing, music, hors d’oeuvres; foxtrot, waltz, salsa, rumba bachata, country, tango and more. No partner required. BYOB.
Tickets: $15
Info: danceelpaso.com
EPMA WinterFest: Ornament
Painting
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza
Ornament painting activity.
Free.
Info: epma.art
Las Posadas with Rosa Guerrero
1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
El Paso Museum of History,
510 N. Santa Fe
Noted El Paso dancer, educator and author Rosa Guerrero kicks off the event with a talk about the cultural significance of posadas; followed by crafts, champurrado and more. Book signing by Mrs. Guerrero. Free admission.
Parade of Lights and Luminaria Festival
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Socorro Road and Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario
Lighted floats, posadas, luminarias, music, dance and vendors.
Free admission.
Santa’s Workshop at the Fountains
Noon- 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; daily Dec. 19-24
Promenade at Fountains at Farah,
8889 Gateway Blvd. West
Pictures with Santa, music, entertainment and more. Prices vary.
Info: fountainsatfarah.com
Abe Mac’s Honky Tonk Christmas
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Ricky D’s, 10780 Pebble Hills
Special performances by Sterling Drake and George Navarro; two-stepping favorites and Christmas classics.
Admission: $12.75
Info: rickyds.com
Santa Hike: Upper Sunset Trail
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
Franklin Mountain State Park, Tom Mays Unit Visitor Center
This easy-to-moderate 2-mile hike should take about two hours to complete. Bring water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes and a Santa hat.
Admission: $5.
WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational
Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 21-22
Featuring participating teams Kent State, New Mexico State, North Carolina and UTEP.
Ticket prices vary.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fiesta
4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29
Convention Center Plaza in Downtown
Local bands, university pep rallies, battle of the bands, food, drinks and more as part of the Sun Bowl festivities.
Free admission.
Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party
8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Glory Field on UTEP campus
Music, games, giveaways, university bands and cheerleaders; food and drinks available.
Free admission.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Noon, Friday, Dec. 30
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium
The nation’s second-oldest bowl game will be televised on CBS.
Tickets: $22 and up.
Pre-New Year’s Eve Pachanga
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Love Buzz, 3011 Pershing
Live music, food and drinks and more.
No cover. 21 and over only.
Info: Love Buzz on Facebook
Pre-New Year’s Eve Milonga
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy,
7220 N. Mesa
Live music by Tango Llaneros Orchestra and guest Heyni Solena; tango social dancing, performances, cocktails. hors d’oeuvres and champagne.
Tickets: $45.
Info: danceelpaso.com
Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet
3 & 7 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 31
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and costumes in this production featuring the stars of Ukraine ballet.
Tickets: $30 and up.
Amor Prohibido: Selena Tribute New Year’s Eve
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center,
122 S. Pueblo
Some of the area’s best Selena impersonators will ring in the New Year in this free concert. 21 and over only.
Free admission.
Info: speakingrock on Facebook
New Year’s Celebration
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Berkeley Cocktail Lounge, 317 E. Mills
Special guest Joshua Lucero & Midnight Vibe, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast
Info: berkeleylounge.com
Pa’ La Rumba New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Shundo Dance Studio, 120 Paragon
Salsa and bachata class, DJs, dance performances, complimentary champagne, favors and menudo
Tickets: $30 to $50.
Info: Shundo Dance Studio on Facebook
Jesus Christ Superstar
Various shows, Jan. 6-7, 2023
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Musical about the final weeks of Jesus Christ seen through the eyes of Judas featuring music by Andrew Loyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice.
Tickets: $31 and up.
