It’s someone’s special birthday and you are going to a nice restaurant to celebrate.
Some restaurants do special desserts for birthdays and some don’t do more than offer their regular desserts for free.
You want to do more than a sparkler on a house cake, so you want to bring a homemade birthday cake to the restaurant.
There are three issues that you should think about in advance: 1) Can we bring our own cake to the restaurant; 2) What wines pair with a birthday cake, and 3) Do I also need permission to bring that special wine that actually pairs with the special birthday cake?
It is simply not right to bring your own wine and cake to a restaurant without expecting to be immediately denied.
Why?
First and foremost, call the restaurant several days in advance to discuss these issues or, better yet, visit the restaurant in person to discuss.
Make arrangements before you splurge on the cake and that special wine to pair with it.
Most restaurants will allow you to bring in your own dessert; however, you should expect to pay a “cake or slicing fee.”
Why?
First, you are trying to bring in something they sell on their menu. They are losing money by allowing you to bring a cake in. Secondly, the use of the plates, silverware and the waiters’ time in serving and cleaning the dishes afterwards should be compensable. Lastly, allowing the guests to stay and celebrate without a fee means loss of revenue if the table is not turned over to another paying customer.
So decide on a fair “cake fee,” and don’t forget to bring your own candles; most restaurants don’t have them.
Once the cake and service is agreed upon, discuss the wine. Most should allow you to bring your own wine for a small corkage fee. But discuss it with an owner, as servers are told, erroneously, to disallow outside alcohol.
Now that you have permission to bring a cake and your own wine, what’s next?
Pairing desserts with wines is difficult. Creating subtle harmony between a wine and dessert can be wonderful, but it’s daunting if you’re not pairing a lemon liquor with a lemon meringue tart.
Here are some simple rules to follow:
Red wines/ports: Chocolate
Eiswein: Pineapple upside-down cake
Port: Chocolate and hazelnut
Moscato D’ Asti: Panna cotta with fruit.
Champagne or Italian frizante: Vanilla cake or tres leche cake
A little more specific:
• Late harvest wines from Alsace and a peach flan
• Chocolate creams or cakes with tawney port
• Chocolate mousse with marsala
• Lemon meringue with malvasia
• Exotic fruits and ice cream with moscato passito
• Caramel with Inniskillin Riesling
• Multiple cupcakes with a nice, and I said a “nice,” champagne or sparkling wine
Remember, most desserts are one dimensional. Pairing wine with desserts follows the same rules as pairing wine with food. The sweetness of the wine and dessert should match. The more complex the dish or dessert, the more complex the wine. One exception: Do not pair chardonnay with vanilla or white chocolate as one might be tempted to do. The wine will overpower.
Pairings with chocolate can be a little more straight forward. With chocolate by itself, pair with zinfandel, syrah, cabernet or port. Chocolate that has a banana or caramel or cream sauce with a tawney port. If the dessert has a fruit influence, like pear or apricot or apple, then German sweet Rieslings or Moscato d’ Asti or even an ice wine. For desserts with nuts, then vin santo or tawney ports work well. Angel food cake and ice wine is a great pairing. Madiera with caramel desserts also works well.
And remember, a Chateau d’ Yquem doesn’t need a cake! Simply the wine is dessert.
Lastly, “experiment” as pairing desserts with wines is tricky.
Etiquette says don’t linger more than half an hour to celebrate and open gifts and cards, as it can be disturbing to other patrons as well as cost the restaurant a turn of the table.
Be sure and help clean up the gift wrappings, envelopes and by all means, don’t throw confetti!
Waiters appreciate a slice of cake for them and even a 3- or 4-ounce pour left in your bottle for them.
And don’t forget the tip - 25% is the norm so if they go out of the way, leave 30% or more.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
