There are several varietals of wine that we never drink for any number of reasons.
Perhaps we’ve never heard of the varietal or we have heard of the wine but are not sure how to pronounce the name and don’t want to embarrass ourself in front of the restaurant sommelier.
One of those wine varietals that you often see on a restaurant list is mourvedre, or “moo-ve-dre” as it is pronounced.
Mourvedre is a good alternative red wine, if you see it available.
This Spanish grape is commonly used as a blending wine in blends like Bandol, Chateauneuf-du-Pape and Cotes du Rhone.
However, it is often bottled as a single varietal as well.
Known as Monastrell in Spain, where it has been grown for thousands of years, you will often find it blended with Syrah, Cinsault or Grenache.
Disappearing for over 100 years due to phylloxera, a root-eating pest, it re-emerged in the 1970s in France and thereafter in the United States, where it became known as “Mataro” after a town near Barcelona.
Suited to warm climates for growing, it is the fourth most popular grape in Spain. Many French wines have received international recognition for their use of the grape in the Bandol and Chateauneuf regions.
South Africa and Australia find the grape useful as a blending wine. The grape’s success after a start in Paso Robles, Calif., has resulted in the spread of the grape throughout the West Coast, including Washington State.
Mourvedre is a dark purple wine, that’s used often to darken lighter wines and add body. Generally high in alcohol and tannins, the wine needs some aging to soften into a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon-styled wine. If you like cabernet sauvignon, you will like this wine.
Often used in expensive Chateaueuf du Pape wines, translated as “New Castle of the Pope,” these beautiful and often expensive wines originated during the Babylonian captivity of the pope, a period of the Middle Ages when the popes ruled from Avignon, France, rather than from Rome. Their distinctive bottles with the papal coat of arms embossed in the glass is a beautiful tribute to their history.
Known for its blackberry flavor with hints of red fruit, this wine as a single varietal or blended into a Chateauneuf du Pape pairs exceptionally well with heavier red meat dishes such as steak or lamb.
Vanessa Price in “Big Macs and Burgundy” recommends the lighter Texas grown Mourvedre with McDonald’s sweetly mild Dijon honey mustard. If drinking a Bandol, a French rose blended with this grape, there is nothing better than this wine with a lobster roll.
We often pass on the least known and understood wines when presented with them on a wine list.
If you decide to move “off the chart,” this wine is a good alternative.
Mourvedre is a great and historical wine that I highly recommend when looking to move out of the wine rut we often find ourselves in.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
