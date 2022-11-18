This is the last installment in a three-part series about restaurant wine lists in El Paso.
The previous two columns focused on good local wine lists, depending on who was paying the tab. This one focuses on attractive wine lists designed for a thin pocketbook.
As a reminder, the general rule of thumb is when you walk into a place, listen to the overhead music. It’ll often tell you a lot about what the wine list is going to look like.
Loud country music - order beer; hard rock/rap – sweet wines and cheap sparkling wine or prosecco.
Here are some decent places to have a glass when you’re on a tight budget.
Holy Grail: While management has changed frequently, the wine list has continually improved. Good foundational wines along with a wide selection. Their wines are reasonably priced to fit the menu and they have a particularly good white wine selection. You may not find the staff highly trained on wine, but if you know what you want, you just may find it here.
Pelican’s: Basically, a classic three whites and a three reds type of list. All are well known brands but overall it isn’t a great list, especially considering the high-quality food offering. Forget a good wine glass offering. This spot would benefit greatly from a selection of nice white wines to pair with their fish. On a positive note, the bar has a great spirits selection.
P.F. Chang’s: Legend is that Paul Fleming started this chain in an argument with Ruth Chris over wine prices! Here you’ll find some excellent wine producers on the list such as the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Pricing is reasonable and the glassware is good. Avoid buying by-the-glass, as economically you are better with a bottle selection. Chinese food and Sauvignon Blanc works great.
Pilon Wine Bar: This quaint house on the corner of Boston and Mesa streets has an inexpensive but wide wine list. The retail shop is organized by country. The co-owner Nick is very wine knowledgeable and eager to help. Have them turn down the music, however, if it gets too loud.
Olive Garden: Being a winery owner in Italy and having traveled the back wine roads of Italy, this is a “dead end” as far as wine goes. Chianti – and, well – nothing. The glassware belongs in the 1940s. Order the Peroni beer instead.
Texas Roadhouse: The now- deceased founder Kent Taylor touted his “legendary food” and “legendary service” in his book, “Made from Scratch.” For obvious reasons he has no chapter on wines. What goes well with peanuts anyway? Minimal wine selections and hard to concentrate on the wine’s nuances with the overhead loud music.
Now, on the brighter side, there are a few local restaurants that allow you to freely bring your own wine with little or no corkage fee.
My favorite is Café Italia at Cimmaron. While they offer their own beer, you are best served by bringing that favorite Italian wine where you will be welcomed by a staff eager to please, and you won’t get that “stare” for bringing in your own wine.
Corkage was recently less than $10 and the food is truly authentic Italian and well worth the reasonable prices. Share a glass with the owner Daniel, as he appreciates good wine.
I also recommend dining at Zino’s, a local Greek restaurant in a shopping center by Albertson’s at Mesa and Resler streets. It’s authentic Greek food so bring a white wine, of course. If you can find one, a Greek wine would be obviously better. They seldom add a corkage fee when you bring your own wine.
Next month I will share more with you about the local winery scene and what’s offered.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
