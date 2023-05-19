Do you only drink white wine?
Is it always only chardonnay? Is it usually a California chardonnay that has sat in a lot of very expensive oak?
Sometimes we refer to the viscous white chardonnays as “fat” or “fruity.”
Plenty of people enjoy chardonnay. At one time, not too many years ago, it was the No. 1 varietal sold in restaurants today perhaps being surpassed by only pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc.
A Grand Cru White Burgundy from France is often considered one of the greatest wines in the world.
Thomas Jefferson loved the burgundy from Meursault, in particular. In 1787 he had more than 124 bottles of Montrachet in his cellar, according to a book by John Hailman, “Thomas Jefferson on Wine.”
One wine writer has called chardonnay the “Yanni” of the wine world” – “big in the ‘90s, often ignored now, and super popular with the over 65 crowd.”
In fashion for a decade, it now is seeing a resurgence and for good reason.
Chardonnay, an eminently malleable wine, is often used in making Champagne and is also the most planted grape in the world.
But why is it that chardonnay can be so luscious and expensive on one end of the spectrum, and so horrible on the other end?
I have tried chardonnays from the famous regions of France, from the best vineyards and producers in California, and from the far corners of Italy. Several things always seem to stand out. Known as the “winemaker’s grape,” its typical blandness tests any wine producer to his or her limits.
Try a tasting of only chardonnays. Pour six from different countries. You’ll be amazed at the differences in style, weight and aroma by country. While the refreshing apple and pear aroma is almost always present, several distinct differences will be noted by country.
Old World (France, Italy) chardonnay is typically lighter, with mineral overtones, while New World (America, Australia) chardonnay is typically creamier, nuanced with oak and malolactic fermentation. Pineapple, mango, or even coconut aromas are often noted.
There are several countries making wonderful chardonnays. Its natural salinity, higher alcohol and generous use of oak make California chardonnays a favorite of the U.S. “Chard only” crowd. Some writers believe that chardonnay is the “painting” and the oak it is fermented in is the frame. Too much “frame,” in my opinion, distracts from the painting itself.
Here are my takes on a few chardonnays from each end of the spectrum that I was fortunate to taste recently with close friends and wine lovers.
We tasted the wines blind (covered the bottles) and I had everyone rate the wines from “best” to ”worst” and cheapest to priciest.
Here are the results:
Sine Qua Non: A blended white wine with chardonnay. Price on the retail market - a whopping $500 per bottle. Two of four tasters picked it as the best. Three of the four picked it blind as the most expensive.
Mark West Chardonnay: The least expensive of the wines at $12 per bottle. Each participant picked it as next to last. No one would buy it if offered. Again, it was tasted blind.
Rombauer Chardonnay: Picked generally as second best in the group. The oak accents carried the day for this $40 wine.
Dumol Chardonnay: Crazily it came in last among this group. One taster drank this wine routinely and liked it but did not recognize this $120 wine.
The results, while surprising, demonstrate the wide range of chardonnay in price, flavor and aroma.
Summer is an excellent time to get back into this varietal. I highly recommend it due to its availability, range and price selections.
Salud.
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
