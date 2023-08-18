For far too many years I have been told by wine drinkers that, “I can’t drink red wine – the sulfites give me a headache.”
Yes, there is a warning for sulfites (sulfur dioxide or SO2) required on all U.S. wine labels. This sulfite warning label has been required since 1988 because there are indeed some people with a sulfite allergy.
But the idea that sulfites in red wine causes headaches is generally a myth. In actuality, most white wines contain more sulfites than reds. In addition, the total amount of sulfites in wine is miniscule compared to dried fruit, for example.
Studies have shown that only around 1% of the U.S. population has a true allergy or sensitivity to sulfites.
Most headaches that come from drinking red wine come from a myriad of other things such as dehydration, a histamine reaction, migraine sensitivity or the fact that many red wines contain higher levels of alcohol.
If you are able to eat things like dried fruit, jams and jellies, tea, potato chips, French fries, shrimp and garden salads (all containing sulfites) without a headache, then you do not in all likelihood have a sulfite sensitivity.
Sulfites in wine are allowed up to 350 parts per million. The FDA requires that anything with more than 10 ppm contain such a warning.
Grape skins contain polyphenols and antioxidants and as such red wines are generally fermented with the skins, they contain less added sulfites for preserving the wine.
But a winemaker will often add sulfites to keep them from spoiling as wine ferments and the natural sulfites decrease. SO2 can also be used in fining, filtration and bottling to ensure the shelf life of a wine, protect against oxidation and maintain the wine’s characteristic aroma.
Sugar and tannins in wine have the same preservative effect. The higher the sugar content and tannins, the less SO2 is needed.
So, while red wines do contain some sulfites, most white wines contain more.
Most sulfites cause no harm to your health. But for winemakers, they are almost always a necessity.
Sulfites sterilize the wine and kill bacteria and yeasts and they help preserve a wine. But if overused, sulfites can rob a wine of its zest and leave it flat and tasteless. Skilled winemakers know the proper balance.
A second myth pertains to the mistaken belief that European wines have fewer sulfites than U.S. or new world wines. EU regulations do have lower allowable limits, but most European winemakers use sulfites just as new world wine makers do.
Rather than concentrate on the sulfites, if you are prone to headaches when drinking red wines, watch the alcohol level and try and drink only those with an alcohol content of 14% or less. Alcohol levels are required on every bottle of wine.
Old world or European wines are typically lower alcohol wines, not only making them more food friendly, but also less likely to lead to that dreaded wine headache.
Most new world or U.S. wine drinkers prefer higher alcohol wines in the 15-16% range due to the added “taste” of the alcohol, and perhaps the effect it has on forgetting the day at work.
Just remember, with the higher level of alcohol comes higher chances of a headache.
Some winemakers today are working with natural or unsulfured (sans soufre) wines. While some are excellent, many wine consumers find the flavors as tasting “stripped.”
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
