Some say I am OCD and just a little too concerned about order and predictability.
True. But when it comes to Italian wine, it’s an impossibility.
Italian wines as a whole have never been better. And the market for them in the United States has never been stronger.
Their labels can be challenging for wine buyers, and new wines are exploding across Italy’s 20 different provinces. Italy produces literally hundreds of varietals – the typical wine buyer probably hasn’t even heard of most of them.
In the United States, there are only a handful of basic grape varietals grown, whereas in Italy there are more than 350 authorized varietals being grown. That makes learning about each varietal like learning the lyrics of all of the Beatle’s songs, including who wrote the music and why!
While Italy is exploding with wines and undergoing a rebirth in styles and winemaking, the classic wines of Piedmont, Tuscany, Veneto and Umbria retain their historical continuity and sense of place.
Italy is a place of both old-world and new-world wines, but they all retain their food-friendly nature and affordability in the marketplace. The question the new Italian wine drinker is asking is, “Do I look for a specific varietal of wine I like, a region that produces good wine, or do I buy by a better price-point wine?”
As mentioned, deciphering Italian wine – where it’s from, who produced it – is difficult.
Hopefully these pointers help.
Tuscany is a great starting point for understanding the recent changes in Italian wine. Tuscany is home to chianti, a very traditional wine made from the Sangiovese grape. Today, these wines can contain a small percentage of international new world grapes such as cabernet and merlot. These “Super Tuscans” such as sassicaia, tignanello, ornellaia and masseto are often viewed as Italy’s equivalent of France’s finest wines.
They are all excellent but expensive and often hard to find. As an alternative you can look for a Chianti Reserva. Maybe one from a producer called “felsina.” They’re less expensive but are really nice wines from the same region.
My favorite is a red wine called Brunello di Montalcino. While it’s also sangiovese, it is from the Montalcino region of Italy and is excellent. A nice brunello will cost $50 or more, but they are great wines that pair well with Italian food. If you have one from producer Biondi Santi, call me! Wonderful wine.
The only other wine region as famous as Tuscany is Piedmont, which is home of two of Italy’s most luscious wines – borolo and barbaresco. You will not always find the towns they are from on the label but these wines are on all serious wine drinkers’ lists or collections.
Try these from producers named Clerico or Paolo Scavino, or if you can afford it, Angelo Gaja. The grape of both Barolo and Barbaresco is Nebbiolo, named after the “fog” that is ever present in the region.
While in the region, you might want to try a less expensive Barbera or Dolcetto varietal wine, and of course the Vino Nobile of Montalcino from Tuscany is a wine you can even find locally at reasonable prices. My own winery Zin Valle features it.
While there are numerous other red wines from the other wine regions of Italy, I would be remiss if I did not mention some excellent white wines now coming from Italy.
Malvasia, whether served as a single varietal or as a blender wine, is refreshing and a local favorite grown throughout Italy, Sicily and even here at home in the Mesilla Valley Appellation, just featured recently in Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Italy also produces excellent Moscato, a finer wine than we are accustomed to in the United States, but a rival to the ever popular Pinot Grigio, grown best in the Northern regions of Italy. Prosecco - YES! Especially in an aperol spritz!
Other Italian white wines you should try, especially if you’re a fan of chardonnay, are Vermentino, Vernaccia and Trebbiano. They’re all beautiful with shellfish and seafood.
While there are many more varietals and wines to discuss from Italy, the above are all locally found and provide for a well-rounded Italian wine cellar.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
