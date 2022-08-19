By the time you read this, the weather may have already cooled off – or not.
Either way, it’s still summer wine weather, even though your craving for a nice red wine is beginning again.
While I’m typically not a huge fan of French wines, one in particular stands out at this time of year as a good “breakthrough” varietal heading into the fall.
That wine is Gamay, a simple, light red wine that surprises and delights the palate.
Each year, Paris restaurants are flooded with Gamay during the annual Beaujolais Nouveau release.
Fruity, floral, and a little earthy, the grape is planted near the village of Beaujolais, France, and is the only grape from Burgundy that is not a Pinot Noir.
For many years, I taught wine classes on an AMA Waterways River Cruise Line.
My favorite stop was in Beaujolais and the wine was often ultimately chosen as the tour favorite.
However, outside of France, it can be difficult to find others with that same level of appreciation for this underrated wine. Sadly, it is sometimes referred to as the cherry “Jell-O” of wine, but I think it deserves serious attention in the late summer months as we head into fall.
As a lovely light red wine, Gamay pairs well with all sorts of dishes - from salmon to beef, watermelon salads and even deviled eggs.
It’s also diverse and can serve as a perfect Thanksgiving wine pairing well with turkey and cranberry sauce.
Light bodied and low in alcohol, it’s the perfect wine if you typically enjoy red wine but still feel like the weather won’t cooperate properly.
As it builds a small but loyal following, Gamay, like Rose, never gets the respect it deserves. Even more reason to drink it, prices are reasonable and there should always be a bottle on the shelf at any good wine shop.
Many people think of Gamay during the infamous annual release of Beaujolais Nouveau each year.
However, the Nouveau version is released only two months after harvest each year and does not reflect the outstanding characteristics of a longer-aged Gamay’s true character.
I am recommending instead, the more adult version known as Beaujolais, more specifically a Beaujolais Villages for a start then move through the appellations until you try a Gamay Grand Cru.
Nouveau Beaujolais, the “fruit punch” of the region, is one of the few wines made with a carbonic maceration process involving crushing whole clusters and the resultant infusion of carbon dioxide, without a yeast induced fermentation.
The end wine has a pear and banana like aroma and flavor. These other Beaujolais Villages wines are a step up in quality. The Gamay Crus, comprised of just ten communes in northern Beaujolais, are the best and are simply outstanding.
In 1395, Philip the Bold declared Gamay unworthy of France and banned the wines, leading to decades, and maybe centuries of disfavor. But now, they are back in style and are the ultimate end of summer wine.
Gamay is best served chilled, and as a red wine alternative to the Rose you are enjoying this summer. You should be able to find them reasonably priced between $20 (Georges Duboeuf Villages) and $35 (Domaine Richard Rottiers).
Here’s an idea - wine author Vanessa Price in “Big Macs and Burgundy,” recommends this wine with the well-known “General Tso’s Chicken” at PF Chang’s and other Chinese restaurants! Give it a try.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
