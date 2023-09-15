It’s easy for a restaurant to fall prey to their distributor’s suggestions on what sells and what doesn’t in the El Paso market.
Pricing is, of course, often a major consideration, along with the type of restaurant – California cuisine vs. Mexican or others.
Often, to allow a restaurant to buy a special wine, a distributor might require the restaurant buy lesser-known excess stock of other wines.
This can generally lead a restaurant to have a mix of several inexpensive and a few more expensive wines. It could also lead to wine list “ruts” where you see the same highly marketed brands on the list of every restaurant you visit. For example, how often do you see “The Prisoner” or “Meomi” or “Mark West” on a wine list? Probably 95% of the time.
An eclectic and adventurous wine list is important as I enjoy ordering wine first then choosing my food to pair with the wine.
I certainly understand that the more typical method is to order the food then pair a wine. But next time you are at a restaurant with friends or business associates, ask if they are “food first” or “wine first” kind of people. You might find yourself surprised by the results. And if mass confusion results, just ask for the sommelier.
If you are looking for an eclectic list and want to experience good wines, I recently discovered the wine list at the relatively new Lola Rose restaurant in the Cimmaron neighborhood in Northwest El Paso.
While the list isn’t as deep as other spots such as Café Central, Anson 11 or Billy Crews, the list is not only adventurous but it’s well-priced.
In addition to pairing well with their changing seasonal menu, you won’t find most of Lola Rose’s wine offerings on most other lists.
This includes their sparkling Franciacorta Cuvee Prestige called Ca’del Bosco NV.
As far as white wines, they currently have a Royal Tokaji made from the Fermint grape; the Jacques Dumont Sauvignon Blanc and the Ca’Maiol Lugana Trebbiano – all considered rare finds on a restaurant wine list.
For their red wines, try the Penfolds Bin 389 “Baby Grange” or the Bibi Graetz Sangiovese from Fiesole, Italy. Both are very interesting wines.
Often, if a restaurant does not carry the wines I enjoy, I will inquire about their “corkage” fee and bring my own wines if I find their fee reasonable.
While New Mexico and Texas have different rules on allowing corkage or not, in Texas, restaurants that do not serve distilled spirits or do not have a license to serve any alcohol, are legally allowed to provide corkage services to their guests.
Of course, that doesn’t mean they have to – they simply can if they want.
If they have a beer and wine license only, they may also allow wine corkage. If a spot has a full liquor license, you cannot take in your own wine. While there is no restriction on the fee they can charge, I personally consider any fee under $25 reasonable.
So whether you’re food-first or wine-first when ordering at a restaurant, you nevertheless should be able to enjoy good wines, different wines, and experiment a little between varietals and producers.
Don’t let the big distributors dictate what they want you to drink!
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
