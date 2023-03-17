While there are many customs and traditions surrounding food and drink, one common custom when drinking wine is to “toast” to those you are enjoying a glass of wine with.
I have often wondered where and why this tradition began, so after some rather basic research, the following appears consistently.
Raising one’s glass to another is truly an ancient tradition. One myth that seems to have been dispelled is that people would clink their glasses together in medieval times and spill wine from one glass to the other to ensure your host was not poisoning you.
In actuality, the custom appears to have originated in pre-historic times. Ancient Greeks would offer libations to the gods while “toasting” each other’s health. Ulysses does so to Achilles in “The Odyssey.”
The ancient Romans went so far as to pass a law that everyone must toast Emperor Augustus at every meal. In fact, the Romans were known for multiple toasts at every meal. In Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wines of Windsor” toasts by Falstaff include wine with a piece of toast in the wine. It was a common practice of the time to reduce a wine’s acidity with a piece of stale and otherwise unusable bread.
The use of toast became “toasting” (without the bread) with libations soon thereafter as a traditional way to honor people. Guests would often toast every single person in the room, leading to a lot of opportunity to over drink.
There are even instances where a lady’s beauty was noticed and honored by drinking wine from her shoe. The eventual result to calm these practices led to anti-toasting clubs and a movement to civilize the “toast.”
“The Toastmaster’s Guide” by T. Hughes instills proper methods and etiquette to toast someone.
Providing short and relevant toasts to fit the occasion. A word that originated along with the toast is the word “cheers,” which was derived from the Anglo French word “chiere’ meaning face, countenance, look or expression.
By the 14th century “cheres” evolved to “cheere” meaning a mood reflected in the face. By the 1700s it became gladness to show support and encouragement. Cheers to that!
It now appears the custom of toasting is right along with the custom of holding your hat over your heart (started with knights lifting their visors) during the national anthem, or yelling “Geronimo” as you leap into a pool or off a cliff. Legend has it that using the term “Geronimo” began when a young soldier bet his fellow soldiers he could remember the Apache chief’s name as he parachuted out of a plane.
And remember, if you don’t make eye contact when you clink glasses you are passing on seven years of bad luck or bad karma.
In Spain, and with a naval sailor, apparently toasting with only water is really bad luck. You are suggesting a drowning death in the future – so be careful.
While long toasts are common in an Irish pub, or at any wedding, a simple one or two word wish is sufficient today.
To help you prepare for your next “toast” the following is a list of toasts in several languages:
Spanish: Salud! (SAH-LOOD)
French: Sante’! (sahn -TAY)
German: Prost!
Italian: Cin Cin! (cheen cheen)
Japanese: Kanpai! (KAHN-pai)
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
