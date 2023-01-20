You order a bottle of rose from France and your dining companion looks at you in horror and exclaims, “You drink pink wine? I never drink the sweet pink stuff!”
Or perhaps you order a white wine to have with scallops and your friends all clamor at the table, “Look … he’s drinking white wine! We never drink white wine, you sissy!”
Maybe you’ve been present at a wine tasting and heard someone ask, “What’s the alcohol percentage on that wine? You should only drink under 15% alcohol wines!” Or have you heard your wine snob friend say, “Real men don’t drink rose” or “I only drink cabernet sauvignon from Napa!”
The list goes on and on, and it never gets less frustrating.
Who exactly gives anyone the right to be a “wine cop?” Why is wine the only beverage people have such strong opinions about or the only beverage where so called “experts” tell you what you should enjoy?
Like your favorite color or your taste in music, nobody can tell you what you’re supposed to like or enjoy about wine. There’s a key difference between somebody’s preference and the few things you should really be firm about when it comes to enjoying wine.
To help you understand what those things are and that I believe you should be firm about, behold, my amateur attempt to set the 10 Wine Commandments:
1. Glasses do matter. Try to use glasses that are made for the varietal, as history has shown that certain varietals need a distinctive glassware to best express the wine.
2. Ambiance affects your ability to enjoy wine. For example, loud restaurant music or a rambunctious nearby table makes sensing a wine virtually impossible.
3. The serving temperature matters. A quick trick for the casual wine drinker: Take your red wine off the shelf and into the refrigerator for 20 minutes before drinking. Put your white wine in overnight and take it out of the refrigerator 20 minutes before drinking it.
4. If a wine is tainted by TCA or a bad cork and oxygen, it’s permanent. It will not get better in the glass as time goes by. “Corked” wine or cooked wine is bad and won’t change.
5. It sounds obvious, but good grapes make good wine. A producer can’t make a good wine out of bad grapes, but a producer can make a bad wine out of good grapes if the producer isn’t careful. Know your vineyard’s history and the producer.
6. Avoid wine ruts and sticking with the same old thing. Experiment and taste different varietals. You may find you will like something new as your wine horizons broaden.
7. To really learn about wine, taste the same varietal but from different countries and producers. You also can’t have a true learning experience if you try five or six different varietals in a row at one tasting. Try a different varietal each month. In 12 months, you’ll know 12 varietals really well.
8. The “go to” wine when in a mixed menu group is pinot noir. If a good selection of pinot noir is not available, an inexpensive Italian brunello will make you a lot of friends.
9. Avoid silly wine adjectives like herbaceous, minerality and other words no one really knows. Besides, who cares beyond “that is a good wine.” Fancy words will make you a wine snob.
10. Last but certainly not least, drink and enjoy what wines you personally like… not what someone else tells you that you should like!
Now that I have played the wine expert and told you what to avoid, go find that wine you like and bottoms up!
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.