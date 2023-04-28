USC and UCLA’s announcement that they were leaving Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 shook the college football landscape.
But the truth is, that news may eventually pale in comparison to the avalanche of team movement it may have triggered.
Rumors are flying about which teams may replace USC and UCLA in the Conference of Champions, and which others may join them in bolting from the Pac-12 for other conferences.
These changes could have a direct impact on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game.
“It’s too early to know what the end result of all this movement will lead to,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director. “It does say in the agreement that in the event of any additions or deletions, we have the opportunity to renegotiate the contract, but it obviously hasn’t gotten to that point yet. But whatever happens, we are obviously always going to do whatever is best for the Sun Bowl.”
There are a number of scenarios that could take place with the Pac-12, which has been affiliated with the Sun Bowl since the 1990s.
“The rumors have been thrown around concerning the possible movement of other Pac-12 teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon and Washington,” Olivas said. “It’s also been rumored that San Diego State and SMU want to move to the Pac-12. But as I said, all of this is just rumor at the moment. We’ll know more as the year moves forward.”
It’s been widely reported that Big 12 officials are targeting ASU and Arizona, as well as Utah and Colorado as part of their latest expansion plans.
Also, representatives from Oregon and Washington have been in contact with the Big Ten about a potential merger, though no formal offers have been made.
Unless there’s a full-blown disintegration of the Pac-12, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game is in good hands for at least the next few years.
“We still have three years remaining in the six-year affiliation deal with the Pac-12 and the ACC until the year 2025,” Olivas said. “Our current deal with CBS runs through 2026. It was extended a year after the 2020 game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
When asked if a significant overhaul of the Pac-12 could affect the game’s long-standing partnership with CBS, Olivas was candid.
“It all depends on the severity of the changes over the next few years,” he said. “Once the agreement runs out, CBS can decide to either renew our contract similar to what it is now, offer less money to broadcast the game, or end its affiliation with the Sun Bowl altogether.”
The only deal that is up for renewal involves the game’s corporate sponsor.
“Our deal with Kellogg’s (Tony the Tiger) is up after this year’s bowl game and we’re working on an extension,” he said. “All of our sponsors have been good through the years, but Kellogg’s has been over the top and we’d love to keep them.”
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which paid out $4.9 million to UCLA and Pitt last year, isn’t as worried about its other conference affiliate.
“I think the ACC is pretty solid because they recently signed a rights agreement with ESPN which runs thru 2036, I believe,” Olivas said.
The one definite change concerning the 2023 Sun Bowl is the game’s date.
“This year’s Sun Bowl will be on Friday, December 29 at noon,” said Olivas. “We’re moving it to Friday this coming year to avoid playing on the same day as the NCAA College Football Playoffs.”
As much as the Sun Bowl committee members are hoping for as much normalcy as possible, the reality of the situation has definitely got their attention.
“We’re pretty much on top of every article that comes out surrounding the Pac-12 every day,” Olivas said. “It’s been kind of quiet the last month or so but you never know. To be honest, if things keep changing in the Pac-12 like they might, we’re going to have to start hustling.”
The spring meetings are scheduled for May, the Pac-12 meets in Phoenix and the ACC meets in Florida.
“The coaches, athletic directors and bowl reps will all get together and hopefully we’ll know a lot more by then,” Olivas said.
El Paso to host annual college bowl meetings in 2024
Every year, all college bowl game representatives get together for their meetings in April.
Next year’s affair will take place in El Paso.
“I’m proud to announce that the annual meeting among all the college bowl games will be held in El Paso in 2024,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director. “There are 43 college bowl games in the United States and they’ll all be meeting here next year.”
The exact dates are still to be determined but the meetings will be at the Hotel Paso Del Norte.
“We went to Orlando last year, we’re going to Nashville this year, we’ve been to Phoenix and so many other great places and next year I want El Paso to blow everyone away,” Olivas said. “We want to show all the bowl representatives a great time in El Paso and make them feel as welcome as all the teams that play here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.