When Alicia Sanchez moved to El Paso 12 years ago, she knew absolutely no one.
Then she was invited to a Westside Welcome Club luncheon, and she found friends to last a lifetime.
“I got there on time, but people had already been there for half an hour,” said Sanchez, who is now president of the group. “A number of people said, ‘Come sit by me.’ Everyone was so friendly. This club was a lifesaver. I now have friends forever.”
Westside Welcome Club, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year with a dinner April 14 at Coronado Country Club, isn’t just a club where members meet socially for lunch every month. The club has a full calendar of activities to make sure members have plenty of chances to socialize, learn and help their community.
Activities include side groups for crocheters and knitters, groups for people who want to learn Italian and French culture and languages, card game enthusiasts, book lovers, hikers, tennis players, people who enjoy arts and crafters, and they also have potluck dinners.
Men have their own interest group called ROMEOs, Retired Old Men Eating Out, who meet for lunch.
Margie Powers said the “This and That” outings are great for newcomers who don’t know a lot about El Paso – and even for some who do.
“‘This and That’ usually picks a place somewhere in the El Paso area that is not well known,” she said. “For example, we went to great antique shops in Vinton and then went to lunch afterward.”
Members are kept informed through a monthly newsletter listing all the various activities, Powers said. That’s part of the $30 yearly membership.
“There are no other expenses unless you sign up for something extra,” Powers said.
Powers moved to El Paso from Austin 10 years ago and saw an ad for the club in the former El Paso Scene Magazine.
“I didn’t know anybody on the Westside,” Powers said. “I went to a (club-sponsored) fashion show at Stein Mart. Immediately, people talked to me, so I joined right away. It’s all about fun, socializing and charity work.”
As part of their charity work, volunteers help pack food boxes for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. In the past they’ve built a playground for the Rescue Mission of El Paso and raised $20,000 for Disabled American Veterans.
Even members who have since moved away still keep in touch.
“I joined along with 11 other ladies, and we became the best of friend,” said Maggie Jackson, who joined in 1989. “Even though some have moved away, we still meet every couple of years.”
Long-time member and former president Barbara Pinot said the club began in 1978 when the maquiladora industry began to take shape.
“In 1978, real estate agent Pat Robles was the relocation person for maquiladora companies,” Pinot said. “Wives had left family behind. So, Pat put together Westside Welcome Club for them and they became family.”
The club’s digitized records show more than 500 members over the past 20 years. That number is easily doubled for the 45 years of the club. Membership was 200-250 annually until COVID hit.
“We did Zoom during COVID for coffees and board meetings,” Pinot said. “We went to parks, like Don Haskins Westside Recreation Park off Redd and met under one of the pavilions. Finally, in the fall of 2020, we started back with a luncheon.”
As of this month, club membership is back up to 200 ranging in ages from 40s to 80s.
“I went to college here, married and moved away,” Pinot said. “We came back 20 years later with me kicking and screaming against it.”
Then she found Westside Welcome Club.
“This group comes together for people in need,” she said. “When a member died, one of us stayed at their home during the funeral. Others prepared food for after the funeral. If you tried to move me away now, I would kick and scream to come back. These people are like family to me.”
