Leeser: El Paso offers a vibrant international experience
Welcome! Bienvenidos.
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is beloved in our region, and as Mayor of the great City of El Paso, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome you to share in the excitement of 89 years of tradition, with UCLA and Pitt battling it out on the field this year!
El Paso offers a vibrant international experience and friendly hospitality, combined with extraordinary weather that is the jewel of the Southwest. We are called the Sun City, and our breathtaking sunsets and striking Franklin Mountains are surpassed only by the warmth of the wonderful people of El Paso, who always make every visitor feel special.
El Paso offers over 400 years of rich history that is celebrated in a multitude of public exhibits and seasonal attractions, one of which is in full swing right now! Our magnificent Winterfest, located downtown in San Jacinto Plaza through Jan. 1, lights up each evening at 5 p.m. with nearly 1 million lights, an outdoor skating rink, food trucks and seasonal vendors, live music and holiday performances.
It turns our downtown into a magical winter wonderland that I hope you get to experience while you are here.
So, whether you are visiting us for the first time, are an old friend, or one of our own enjoying a staycation, I hope you have a phenomenal time at the game, and that you take a little time to enjoy everything else our wonderful region has to offer.
I wish each of you a safe and Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Oscar Leeser
Olivas: Glad to be back to normal
Greetings! After two years of uncertainty, we are happy to be playing a “normal” Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl again, and I would like to welcome all of you to the 89th edition of the second oldest game in the country.
Hospitality is the name of our game, and I know that you will experience nothing but the best in our great city. The culture, the cuisine, the entertainment, the scenery, and the history of this desert setting is second to none when it comes to hospitality. I guarantee you will not be disappointed.
Voted one of the best venues in college football, Sun Bowl Stadium offers a truly unique setting. Every seat comes with a picturesque view of the Franklin Mountain and the Chihuahuan Desert of West Texas, as well as a peek into New Mexico and Old Mexico. From 1935 to the present day, this bowl game, in this beautiful setting, continues to bring the excitement of its fans through outstanding competition. It is our goal in providing you with the best possible experiences and memories.
The Sun Bowl Association and its Board of Directors, along with our hundreds of volunteers, all inspired to work tirelessly to bring amazing events to the El Paso region. Although the bowl game is the marquee event for the Sun Bowl Association, there are many other events our organization puts on throughout the year. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade, the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso Live, are only a few of the 16 events sponsored by the association.
Whether you are here to cheer on the Pac-12, the ACC, or just a huge fan of college football, I know you’ll enjoy the time you spend in El Paso. We hope each one of you will make a return trip to our city and region in the future. We thank you for supporting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game and wish you a Happy New Year and a very prosperous and fruitful 2023.
Sincerely,
Bernie Olivas
Dunlop: Providing our guests with an experience thatsurpasses all expectations
On behalf of the Sun Bowl Association and the great city of El Paso, I welcome you to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game. We’re honored that you are joining us in celebration of our 89th playing of the Sun Bowl.
The Sun Bowl Association plays host to the second oldest bowl game in the United States. The game and related events bring national attention to our region and provide a tremendous stage to showcase our local attractions, businesses and hospitality.
El Paso is a very unique city because it borders Juarez, Mexico importing exquisite food, rich culture, and a different language. We welcome you to the area and hope you enjoy the beauty of our mountains, endless outdoor activities, our historical and cultural sites, and get to taste the flavors of our diverse community while basking in our magnificent weather. El Paso is truly unique as a bowl host with Sun Bowl Stadium built right into the mountains. We’re glad to share it with you!
The Sun Bowl Association and our 700-plus volunteers are dedicated to providing our guests with an experience that surpasses all expectations. We are known for our friendly hospitality and intend for all our guests to leave with an appreciation of our region. During your stay, we invite you to attend our other activities surrounding the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game, including the Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party presented by Visit El Paso, Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso Live, which is Dec. 29 at the El Paso Convention Center, and the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Basketball Invitational on Dec. 21 and 22.
I am honored to serve as president of the Sun Bowl Association. I hope your time here in El Paso will be an experience you will cherish and the bowl game will be something that you remember for years to come. If you need anything during your stay, let me or one of our volunteers know. Our goal is for you to leave here with warm and lasting memories of our game and our city.
Sincerely,
Robert Dunlop
Tony the Tiger: You’re always welcome on my team
Dear football fans,
It’s my GR-R-REAT pleasure to welcome you all to the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
This matchup has been months in the making, with 13 weeks of games all coming down to the next 60 minutes of action. The two teams you are about to see got here through excellence, hard work and dedication. Congratulations to ALL the players here today!
I’m excited about the game and grateful to you, the fans, for letting me be part of the tradition. As you enjoy the game, you can also feel good that I’m helping return the Sun Bowl to its inaugural mission — helping kids play sports.
In 1935, the first Sun Bowl was played to benefit underprivileged children and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School stadium.
Today, through Mission Tiger, I’m helping to save middle school sports from budget cuts that threaten to leave kids sidelined. Buy a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and help support the Mission. Visit MissionTiger.com to learn more.
Enjoy the game and know you’re always welcome on my team!
Stay great,
Tony the Tiger
