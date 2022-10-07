The Way Out West Fest, Downtown’s annual country music festival, is back to remind music lovers that El Paso isn’t just the place where Texas begins, it’s where the party never ends.

Jon Pardi.jpeg

Jon Pardi will headline the Way Out West Fest, Downtown’s annual country music festival on Oct. 15.

 
TylerBooth_creditMatthewBerinato_02-26-21_35467.jpeg

Up-and-comer Tyler Booth said his playlist includes, “everything from country to Kid Rock to Post Malone.”
Savannah Rae.jpeg

Savannah Rae is an all-American, country singer-songwriter from San Antonio. She was born into a music and arts-loving family. Her single, “Little Soldier,” was written for and dedicated to all veterans and active military.
