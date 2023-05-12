Héctor Chacón hopes one day there will be safe drinking water for all.
“My dad worked for an NGO called WaterMission,” Chacón said. “They worked with small communities in poor areas in many countries around the world but specifically in Honduras. Growing up and going on his work trips, I was able to see the great impact that even small water treatment systems would have on communities. It really impacted their lives.”
Chacón, 20, will graduate with a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso on Sunday night at the Don Haskins Center.
He is one of 3,140 spring and summer graduation candidate, the largest graduating cohort in UTEP’s history, who will be walking the stage Saturday and Sunday.
Chacón’s 2,300-mile educational journey began in the small town of Tocoa, Honduras, in the northern Honduran department of Colón.
He moved to El Paso in 2019 when he was 16 years old.
“I decided early on that I wanted to study at UTEP because my dad graduated from UTEP in 1993 with a civil engineering degree,” he said of his father, also named Héctor. “I was able to go on many trips with him and I decided I wanted to do that type of work. I always admired what he did.”
In his first semester, he took five classes, which kept him busy.
“It taught me to adapt to the U.S. educational system,” he said, “But it also kept my mind occupied and took my mind off being in a foreign country without my family.”
Homesickness never really kicked in.
“Before I moved here, I thought it was going to be hard being without my parents and my family,” he said. “The fact that I was taking hard classes full time, being worried about adapting to the educational system and living my life completely in English for the first time, I was distracted from the fact that I wasn’t with my family.”
The most difficult thing for Chacón, who did not have a car, was finding rides to the grocery store and learning the mass transit system.
“At first it was difficult, but my dad had some friends here, including his former advisor, so they took care of me,” he said. “I lived in the dorms, but they helped me with anything I needed. I would shop every weekend with them. I used the bus a few times, but Walmart was still an hour and half away. They really helped a lot so I’m very grateful to them.”
Lizeth and her husband Roberto Osegueda have known Polanco since 2019. Roberto Osegueda
was Polanco’s father’s professor many years ago.
“He has come a long way,” Lizeth Osegueda said. “He was very mature for his age and was very respectful and a good student.”
A semester after arriving to El Paso, COVID hit and he had to leave the dorm.
“The first time he stayed with us was for two weeks,” she said. “Two weeks become another two weeks and then it became a month. I was happy, we didn’t have our children living at home anymore so he become our kid. We cooked for him, we watched TV, we watched the news from Honduras. He would help me with the yard work. We enjoyed him.”
Chacón stayed with the family for four months.
“We were very happy to have him,” Osegueda said. “We became close. I keep up with him like my own kids. I did it with all my heart. I even took him to get his driver’s license. I love helping people. If I can change somebody’s life, I will. It’s very satisfying to help people. I love him, he is going to do very good in life. He is part of my family, now.”
Osegueda, who was also from Honduras, knew Chacón’s plight.
“I moved to the United States when I was 18 to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock,” she said. “I could relate to what he was going through. That’s how we connected.”
Chacón said there was not much culture shock moving to El Paso from Tocoa.
“The environment in El Paso is very interrogated with the Hispanic culture in general,” he said. “The biggest difference was public transportation. It was new to me because it did not exist in my hometown. In El Paso, I could travel 10 miles from my house. Another thing that changed for me was being able to go for a walk without having to worry about anything.”
Chacón, who will begin UTEP’s Master of Science program in civil engineer this fall, said he wants to focus on water and wastewater treatment to reduce the cost of water treatment and to make it accessible to communities around the world.
“One of the main problems with unsafe water is children can get sick,” he said. “Some communities have really high death rates for children. But once they receive a new water treatment system, they are very happy knowing that their kids will have a much better chance of reaching adulthood.”
He said in many poor communities that do not have treated have to pay for bottled water which could be very expensive.
“They don’t have a lot of money to begin with, and by the end of the month, they might not have enough for clean water,” he said. “Having clean water impacts their lives in so many positive ways. Just seeing their happiness and thankfulness they would express in receiving these systems really why I want to dedicate myself to this mission.”
Chacón, who is in the United States on a student visa, said he understands the desire of migrants wanting to make a better life for themselves and their families.
“Being from Honduras I understand the reasons people want to come to the United States,” he said. “The country has deteriorated, especially because of the government being corrupt, people just want to find an escape and they look to the U.S. as a place of luxury. I can see that in my own life. They are looking for a better life and an opportunity like I’ve had.”
But for now, Chacón is going to enjoy his special moment on Sunday, as he walks across the stage at the Don Haskins Center.
“I know it’s going to be a big day for my family, just like me,” he said. “I am looking forward to spending the week with them and celebrating with them. It’s going to be a special moment.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.