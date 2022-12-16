hueco tanks

At Hueco Tanks, you can hike, rock climb, bird watch, study nature and history, picnic and stargaze.

 Provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife

One of the coolest things about living in El Paso – aside from the weather, the people and the food – is the city’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains, the Lincoln National Forest and the Guadalupe Mountains.

cristo rey

Cristo Rey is a 29-feet tall limestone statue of Jesus Christ built in 1939.
restaurant

Double Eagle and Peppers restaurants is located in a national registered historic building in Mesilla Plaza, three miles southwest of Las Cruces, N.M.
white sands

White Sands National Monument is the largest deposit of gypsum sand in the world, creating rolling dunes for miles.
