One of the coolest things about living in El Paso – aside from the weather, the people and the food – is the city’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains, the Lincoln National Forest and the Guadalupe Mountains.
And right in the middle of the city are the Franklin Mountains.
El Paso is the perfect base from some amazing day trips.
Here is a list of some of the best places to visit:
Mount Cristo Rey
McNutt Road at the foothills of Sunland Park, N.M.
Cristo Rey is a 29-feet-tall limestone statue of Jesus Christ built in 1939 that serves as a shrine to thousands of faithful in the El Paso and Southern New Mexico area. It’s about a 4.5 mile hike to the top, where you will encounter amazing views of El Paso and Juárez, Mexico.
Hueco Tanks State Park
6900 Hueco Tanks Road No. 1
915-857-1135
At Hueco Tanks, you can hike, rock climb, bird watch, study nature and history, picnic and stargaze. Visitors can take guided and self-guided tours to view rock imagery. For thousands of years, people have trekked to these rock hills in far west Texas. In earlier times, they came for the rainwater pooled in natural rock basins, or huecos (“whey-coes”). Visitors today marvel at the imagery left by those ancient people.
Guadalupe Mountains
400 Pine Canyon, Salt Flat, Texas
Guadalupe Mountains National Park is located on the north side of US Hwy 62/180. If you are traveling east from El Paso, the mountains are 110 miles east of the city. Follow U.S. Hwy 62/180 north to the Pine Springs Visitor Center. Over 80 miles of hiking trails offer easy nature walks through desert flora; more moderate hikes follow canyons and reach riparian oases, and strenuous all-day hikes can take you into high country forest or to the “Top of Texas.” Each is unique—the magic of Guadalupe Mountains National Park awaits you.
Old Mesilla, N.M.
2231 Avenida De Mesilla Mesilla, N.M.
Take the short 30-minute drive on the backroads of N.M. Highway 28 to experience the long stretches of pecan trees that create a natural tunnel to Old Mesilla. Old Mesilla is the epitome of small town charm at its finest, serving as a great location for afternoon shopping and dining. There are farmer’s markets on Fridays and Sundays, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry to homemade and locally grown foods. Rich in history, culture and heritage, this little town is more than quaint. Art galleries, entertaining events, rich history, unique shops and delicious cuisine are just a few staples that Old Mesilla has to offer.
Sparky’s
115 Franklin, Hatch, N.M.
575-267-4222
Sparkys has grown to be a major roadside attraction known for their World Famous Green Chile Cheeseburger and great BBQ and live music. Matter of fact, Sparky’s adds chile to everything – even their milkshakes. Sparky’s is just over an hour’s drive from El Paso, making it an easy day trip.
White Sands, N.M.
575-479-6124
White Sands National Monument is the largest deposit of gypsum sand in the world, creating rolling dunes for miles. This is a beautiful spot to visit and admire the sand that looks like fallen snow. It’s a great place to take the kids for a day while you relax, read a book, get a tan or go on a hike. To get there, take I-10 West towards Las Cruces. After 39 miles, exit onto I-25 North. Follow I-25 North for about seven miles and then exit onto US-70 East towards Alamogordo. The visitor center is located about 52 miles east of Las Cruces on the north side (left-hand side) of the road, one mile past the Border Patrol station.
Carlsbad Caverns
727 Carlsbad Caverns Highway, Carlsbad, N.M.
877-444-6777
Discover the subterranean wonderland of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, considered by many to be the Eighth Wonder of the World. The stalagmites, stalactites and flowstone began their formation from just a single drop of water some 250 million years ago. The park includes high ancient sea ledges, deep rocky canyons, flowering cactus, and desert wildlife—treasures above the ground in the Chihuahuan Desert. Hidden beneath the surface are more than 119 caves formed when sulfuric acid dissolved limestone leaving behind caverns of all sizes.
Ruidoso, N.M.
877-784-3676
From downhill excitement at Ski Apache and the tubing runs of Ruidoso Winter Park to horse-drawn sleigh rides through Upper Canyon, Ruidoso delivers. There is skiing and snowboarding during the winter (at Ski Apache) and hiking during the summer. Or maybe you just want to hit the slots at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino.
