With visitors coming in from all parts of the country for the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, I thought why not share our area’s local winery options and what you can expect when you visit.
Full disclosure: I founded local winery Zin Valle Vineyards in 2000 and may be considered partial. However, even for the wine enthusiast, visiting a local winery is for many people a new and potentially intimidating experience.
Many people have visited or at least heard of the famous Napa and Sonoma valleys in California or the Oregon wine country.
But the El Paso area wineries remain a mystery to many local wine aficionados, except typically for the Ft. Bliss “explorers” and locals with out-of-town visitors looking for a local wine experience.
If you like wine and haven’t visited a local winery in the past three years, I assure you that you will be in for a pleasant surprise wherever you might go.
Looking at the bigger picture, wineries are appearing on the American landscape with a vengeance. In California, the state with the most wineries, 273 were added from 2019 and 2020, and by the third quarter of 2021, an additional 412 wineries had been approved for operation. Washington state even now has over 1,300 wineries.
Today, there are more than 16,000 bonded wineries in the United States, with at least one in each state. Texas alone now has 947 and New Mexico over 100.
So, what can you expect when you visit an El Paso area winery?
Here are my personal thoughts, putting aside my affinity for Zin Valle Vineyards, starting north on Highway 28 near Las Cruces and continuing south to El Paso.
Rio Grande Winery: This New Mexico winery just south of Mesilla offers weekend music and on-site food. It’s closed Mondays but open every other day of the week with varying hours. The estate includes 28 acres of grapes that produce Moscato, Rose and Viognier and other varietals in a beautiful setting overlooking the Organ Mountains.
Sombra Antiqua Winery: This winery is family-owned and operated, and sits just off Highway 28 in Chamberino, N.M. for a secluded tasting experience. Open primarily weekends noon to 6 p.m., there is a $5 tasting fee for a choice of five wines. No outside food is permitted. They have Dolcetto, Tempranillo, Barbera and other interesting varietals along with a selection of Bosque beers for the beer lovers.
La Vina Winery: Approaching El Paso at Milepost 7 on Highway 28, this is New Mexico’s oldest winery. It’s open daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays and produces a vast array of over 20 varietals, including sparkling, sweet and dry wines with total production of over 25,000 cases per year. While there is a charge for tasting, with its large grounds, the winery features several large annual events such as their harvest Wine Festival. Ken Stark, the owner, is the pioneer of southern New Mexico grape farming and enology. The Stark family venue continues as a “must see” winery on any local wine tour.
Mesa Vista Winery & Tasting Room: Located in La Union, N.M., this micro winery has been open since 2018, featuring over 10 different wines grown at their Chamberino vineyards. Try their Cabernet-Barbera blend for sure. There’s a $5 tasting fee, with most of the wines falling in the $20 price range.
Zin Valle Vineyards: Technically El Paso’s only vineyard and winery, we are also locally owned and operated. Open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., the winery offers live music provided by local musicians and a complimentary tasting of any three wines on the menu. New tasting flights and charcuterie trays are available in addition to our co-owned wines from our Tuscan winery Fattoria Svetoni – providing a unique chance to experience where the culture of Italy and West Texas combine.
Wine is the only beverage that so-called experts tell you what you should like and not like. There are those who only drink French wines or even only California Cabernets.
Really, those who drink the “trends” are label, producer, celebrity winemaker or price followers. Many don’t appreciate the labor and artistry that goes into crafting a decent wine from local terroir or microclimates. While you can’t make good wine from bad grapes, you can certainly make bad wine from good grapes.
In some parts of the world and United States, you only have to grow, crush and ferment grapes as the microclimate and soil solves all issues. Here, in the high desert Southwest, you do not get that luxury. My hat is off to those who make local wines for the love of wine. We only have 100 days from flower set to harvest, versus 150 days in Oregon. Hang time is short, but some decent wines are now being produced locally.
Friends visiting from out of town will be amazed at the diversity and quality of what can be done with love and patience.
Be a wine snob or not – explore.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
