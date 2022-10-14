Last month was the first installment of a three-part series on my opinions of wine lists in El Paso restaurants.
This month let’s look at the business dinner where your expense account is depleted but you still have to entertain a client and your boss.
The dinner is on you, and you can’t afford a potential “runaway” wine order by someone at the table. Where do you take them?
Remember, these are my selections and favorites, and not necessarily what you should like.
Wine is one of the only beverages in the world where so called “experts” tell you what you should like - forget that!
Determine what you like and look for that wine.
The following list offers more than the standard wines and provides a chance to get out of that wine rut you may often find yourself in.
One thing to always remember is that some wine distributors offer “benefits” to restaurants, such as printing their menus for them if they select their wines. It’s wrong but it occurs, and it certainly has a strong influence on many wine lists.
My boss is in town but my expense account is depleted.
Here are some suggestions where you can safely take the “work crew,” enjoy a good meal and a glass of wine and not go into shock over the wine bill (not in any order of preference):
• Billy Crews: The décor is the 1960s but the food is consistently good and the wine list is priced to fit a budget. You won’t find any white wines younger than 2019 on the list, however. Billy is a Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner but now that we are post pandemic, he should work on updating his list and removing anything he doesn’t have, while adding a few of those younger white wines. You can sometimes go through three selections before the waiter will announce, “we have that one.” But it’s usually worth the wait.
• Entrecote: This restaurant serves primarily French fare, but the wine list appears to be a list that was recommended by a distributor. There are indeed a few good French selections, but the list is oddly heavy on California wines. You might recognize the names, but nothing stands out as truly a bargain and of outstanding quality. Try the Enroute pinot noir for a nice alternative. Their cabernet prices run from $300 for a bottle of Caymus Select all the way down to $42 for Three Finger Jack – whatever that is! Don’t even think about pairing their four Italian selections. Remember, French wines pair with French food for a reason – they have been doing it for more than 3,000 years!
• Thyme Matters: Here you’ll find a short wine list with selections from only a few countries, but they are quality wines and well-priced, and their wines pair nicely with their food offerings. The owners know wine and what sells and they keep a limited but good supply on-hand. You won’t hear them being out of a wine. For something different, try their Gruner Veltliner from the Wachau Valley in Austria.
• Dragon Fly: What – wine with sushi? You bet! Order a white and you will be surprised at the quality and the pairing. Try the Trimbach from Alsace. Plan to finish the night with a Japanese whiskey, as there are no dessert wines.
• Mi Piaci: This is my local Italian favorite. Their wine selections are paired to match the food offerings and their pricing is very fair. Their Italian white wine selections are extensive. Their glassware is above average. Ask the owner Cosimo what pairs best with your chosen dish and try an Italian aperolspritz for an aperitif if you want one made as it should be.
• Garrufa’s: This is an Argentine restaurant with a good selection of malbecs. The two German wines on the list are an interesting but confusing alternative. The wine manager Mickey is extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Again, when eating Argentine, drink likewise! You’ll enjoy a nice wine atmosphere and good glassware as well.
• Mesa Street Grill: The size of the wine list has been pared down over time but has greatly improved in quality. The restaurant features wines by region, with both old world (Italy, France) and new world (Australia, United States) selections. With this worldwide menu, its wines are easy to pair and come in reasonably priced.
Next month we will discuss the restaurant wine lists I believe you should avoid.
On the positive side, I will also include a list of wine friendly restaurants that allow you to bring in your own wine at little to no cost.
Salud!
Vic Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com.
